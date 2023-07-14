Honey Boo Boo, 17, reveals major news about college plans – but Mama June and Pumpkin are not thrilled

HONEY Boo Boo has spilled some major news about her plans after high school, and her family is not happy.

Alana Thompson, more commonly known as Honey Boo Boo, was accepted into college, according to a clip from We TV exclusively obtained by The U.S. Sun.

The clip is from Friday’s episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, but the 17-year-old had more news for her sister Pumpkin, 23, and her Mama June, 43.

In the clip, Alana revealed that the college she’ll be attending is in Denver, Colorado.

After hearing that her sister will be straying far from their home in Georgia, Pumpkin looks completely shocked.

Even Mama June, who was told the news while on FaceTime, was taken by surprise.

Alana continued, “I’m not gonna be in Georgia for the rest of my life. I can tell you that right now.”

After the announcement, Pumpkin looked extremely upset.

She said she was happy for her little sister, but she wished the college wasn’t “so freakin’ far.”

Alana responded, “It’s literally one of the best nursing schools, ever.”

Then, Pumpkin and Mama June said the former Toddlers in Tiaras star would have to come home every weekend.

Pumpkin admitted the thought of Alana only coming home for the holidays and going to school so far away broke her heart.

The protective older sister and estranged mother quickly decided they would have to move to Colorado to be close to Alana.

SCHOOL NOT BABIES

Mama June revealed her daughter Honey Boo Boo’s post-high school plans while insisting the teen is not starting a family anytime soon, in an exclusive interview with The U.S. Sun.

The grandmother-of-four insisted that there are no immediate plans for her family to grow any larger, and certainly not with the help of her youngest daughter.

When asked if Alana would possibly follow in the footsteps of her mother and her sister Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird who both had their first babies at 17 years old, June said: “No, definitely not. That isn’t even a thought in her mind right now.”

“She is fixing to graduate high school and she wants to immediately go to college. She still wants to still be a neonatal nurse,” the reality star family matriarch said.

HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATE

In late May, June shared a new video of herself cheering Alana on at her high school graduation.

Taking to Instagram, she uploaded the shaky clip filmed from high above as Alana enjoyed her special moment.

The reality television star was dressed in a bright yellow graduation gown and matching cap as her mother screamed with pride from the stands.

June was clearly bursting with pride as her screaming and shouting continued for the entire video.

She captioned thepost: “I’m so proud of her she is our 2023 graduate and yes we was hollering the whole time WTG LANA.”

The 43-year-old TV star also uploaded a couple of montage videos from the special day on TikTok and later shared them on Instagram too.

In one photo, Alana grinned from ear to ear as she modeled a short white dress underneath her oversized yellow and blue gown.

Another picture showed June with two of her other daughters Pumpkin and Anna Cardwell.

Anna, who has adrenal cancer, smiled as she posed for the snap with her own daughter Kaitlyn.

Pumpkin had brought her twins, Sylus and Stella, along to the graduation and was wearing matching personalized T-shirts with her mom and Anna.

