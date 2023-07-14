Honey Boo Boo, 17 reveals important news regarding college plans. But Mama June and Pumpkin were not pleased.

Her family has been unhappy with HONEY BOOO BOO’s recent revelations about her future plans.

The U.S. Sun obtained a video clip exclusively from We TV that shows Alana Thomson, also known as Honey Boo Boo. She was admitted to college.

5 Honey Boo Boo announced that she has been accepted to college WeTV

5 Unfortunately, her mother and sister will have to attend college in Colorado WeTV

Clip It’s from Mama June Family Crisis on Friday, and the 17-yearold has more to say for her sister Pumpkin who is 23 years old, as well as her mother June.

Alana reveals in the video that she will be attending college in Denver, Colorado.

Pumpkin’s face is astonished when she hears that her sister plans to travel far away from Georgia.

Mama June who received the message via FaceTime was surprised.

Alana went on to say, “I don’t think I will be staying in Georgia forever.” “I can tell you right now.”

Pumpkin was visibly upset after the announcement.

She expressed her happiness for her sister’s success, but said that she would have preferred if the college was not “so far”.

Alana replied, “It is literally the best nursing school ever.”

Entertainment: Most Read Articles

Pumpkin and Mama Junie then said the former Toddlers in Tiaras actor would have to go home every weekend.

Pumpkin said that she was brokenhearted by the thought of Alana returning home just for holidays but going back to school so many miles away.

Alana’s protective sister and her estranged mother decided to move quickly to Colorado so that they could be closer to Alana.

SCHOOL, NOT BABIES

Mama June spoke to The U.S. Sun exclusively about Honey Boo Boo, her teenage daughter. She said that Honey Boo Boo is not planning on having a baby anytime soon.

The grandmother-of-four insisted that there are no immediate plans for her family to grow any larger, and certainly not with the help of her youngest daughter.

When asked if Alana would possibly follow in the footsteps of her mother and her sister Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird who both had their first babies at 17 years old, June said: “No, definitely not. This is not even on her mind at the moment.

She is about to finish high school, and wants to go straight to college. The reality matriarch still wanted to continue as a neonatal nursing.

GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL

June recently shared a brand new video showing her supporting Alana during the graduation ceremony of her high-school.

Taking to Instagram, she uploaded the shaky clip filmed from high above as Alana enjoyed her special moment.

She was wearing a graduation gown in bright yellow and a cap to match, as her proud mother watched from the audience.

As June screamed and shouted throughout the video, she was obviously bursting with excitement.

She captioned her picturePost by: “I’m so proud of her she is our 2023 graduate and yes we was hollering the whole time WTG LANA.”

The 43-year-old TV star also uploaded a couple of montage videos from the special day on TikTok and later shared them on Instagram too.

Alana looked ecstatic in one picture as she modelled a white short dress under her yellow and blue oversized gown.

The picture below shows her with Anna Cardwell and Pumpkin Cardwell.

Anna, a woman with adrenal cancer, smiled and posed in front of her daughter Kaitlyn.

Pumpkin’s twins Sylus & Stella had come along with her to the graduation. They were wearing personalized matching T-shirts, as was her mother and Anna.

5 Pumpkin and Mama Jane were not happy when Alana went to school far from home. WeTV

5 Alana stated that her school of choice has an excellent nursing program WeTV