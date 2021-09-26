Homeowner discovers a scary doll in the wall, along with a note confessing to the murder of the previous owners.

Liverpool might be world-famous as the city where the Beatles originated from, but it might soon attract ghost hunters. A homeowner claims he made a spine-chilling discovery at his new home, where he found a rag doll hidden inside a wall. The doll had a note allegedly written by the inanimate object, taking credit for murdering a family that lived there in the 1960s. While most people might see this and run away, the homeowner, Jonathan Lewis, finds the prank “funny.”

The 32-year-old teacher opened up about his bizarre discovery during the Sept. 21 episode of This Morning. He had just moved into the new house on Sept. 17 when he decided to look at a strange boarded-up hole under the stairs. Inside, he found a scary-looking rag doll in a pinstripe dress and wearing a bonnet. That would have been creepy on its own, but it also came with a letter, which Lewis showed hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

“Dear reader/ new homeowner, thank you for freeing me,” the note read. “My name is Emily. My original owners lived in this house in 1961. I didn’t like them so they had to go. All they did was sing and be merry. It was sickening. The stabbing was my choice of death for them so I hope you have knives.”

“So I’m underneath the stairs at the minute in the kitchen and next to me here is what used to be a cupboard. It’s just plasterboard and there’s a wire here and I don’t know where it goes,” Lewis explained to the hosts while sitting next to the hole where he found the doll. “I thought I need to put a hole in here and try and figure out what it does. So, I put the hole in, looked inside and that’s when I found the doll.”

Some of Lewis’ friends have urged him to sell the house, but he thinks it is just a funny joke left behind by the home’s previous owner, notes The Daily Mail. He spoke with the estate agents and his neighbors who all think it would be impossible for the doll to have killed anyone in 1961 since the kitchen was remodeled within the last five years. (Never mind the fact that inanimate objects don’t kill people… or do they?)

Lewis also has plans to make the doll the centerpiece of his next Halloween party. “I think I’ll leave her in there for their time being and let a few people see her and then eventually when I do the kitchen up I’ll probably take it all down and then figure out what to do with her,” Lewis explained. “My thoughts are either it’s a joke or haunted dolls are real…so I’m going with it’s a joke.”

The haunted doll is a famous horror story trope, inspiring plenty of books and movies. One of the most famous stories is about a doll named Annabelle, which inspired The Conjuring, Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation and Annabelle Comes Home. The doll is located at the now-closed Warren Occult Museum in Monroe, Connecticut.