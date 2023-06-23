Homemade face mask with three ingredients makes me look young every day.

An influencer in the BEAUTY industry has posted her recipe for face masks.

She claimed she wouldn’t put anything on skin she couldn’t eat, and that every day she appeared younger.

3 TikToker Harika Talluri makes home-made facemasks Credit: TikTok/rikasays

3 She claims that her skin looks better each and every day Credit: TikTok/rikasays

She said that anyone could do her method because she only needed three ingredients.

Harika Talluri (@rikasays) TikTok remit is all about “Clean beauty, Ayuverdic skin/haircare [and] fashion.”

She has gained a following of more than 137,000 and another 3.9 millions likes.

She appeared in her edible facemask. "Rule number one for clear skin, if you can't eat it don't put it on your skin," she said.

She thought that her “all in one skin cure” would be perfect for acne, dark circles and scars.

She had not looked back since she started using the skin mask a decade ago. “I’ve followed this rule for over ten years and my skin looks better every day.”

She only used “her favorite natural ingredients, and most powerful ingredients”, and her skin had improved dramatically.

“It has helped my skin so much,” she said and then shared the recipe.

The list included tomatoes to treat acne and uneven skin tone; dry oatmeals for brightening the skin, reducing inflammation and Greek yogurts for increasing elasticity.

She applied the paste to her own skin, and then challenged her viewers do the same.

You must apply homemade, natural skin masks every day of this week. Take pictures before and after.

“I guarantee there’s gonna be a difference once you have the mask on your face.”

“My face literally feels so smooth. “My face literally feels so smooth. I feel no bumps. It’s already much brighter. And I can just tell it’s gonna keep getting better.”

Her post was well received with more than 275,000 Likes.

A commenter has endorsed the use of a face mask similar to hers.

“I use oatmeal and yogurt every day for my skin and I swear my skin is so soft and clear,” she said.

The final commenter added another ingredient to her recipe: “I also use blended papaya seeds. “Good for brightening and exfoliating,” said she.