Police are searching for the murderer of a man who was thought to have been homeless or vulnerable. He had been stabbed in a parking lot.

Scotland Yard reported that a murder investigation had been launched following the discovery of Ion Radu’s 46-year-old body in a parking lot in Homelands Drive near Crystal Palace in south east London.

5 A man has been pronounced dead on the scene

5 Police have begun a manhunt for his killer

5 The police are interested in hearing from anyone who has spoken with Mr Radu recently. Credit: news.met.police.uk

On Thursday, at 9:24am, officers were dispatched after an individual found that Mr Radu was not responding.

The scene confirmed his death.

An autopsy revealed that the death resulted from a stabbing to the liver.

Sal Minhas (the detective who heads the investigation) said that he was eager to hear from any witnesses who had seen Ion during the last 48-hours before his death.

Ion could have been vulnerable and homeless.

We think that he may have been a local face and engaged the people of the region.

“Did You Know Ion?” Have you seen him in recent times, alone or with someone else? When you talked to him, did he seem worried about something?

We are trying to create a portrait of Ion and need your help.

Please contact us if you would like to exchange information, however insignificant you may think it is.

The police are continuing their search for any relatives still alive.

So far, there have not been any arrests.

If you have any information, please call the police at 101 or tweet us @MetCC and quote 1924/01JUNE.

To remain anonymous people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

5 Ion Radu’s dead body was discovered on a carpark in Homelands Drive in Crystal Palace.