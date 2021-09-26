Homeland’s Alejandro Mayorkas Says 12,000 Haitian Migrants Released

Homeland’s Alejandro Mayorkas Says 12,000 Haitian Migrants Released
By Tom O'Brien
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told Fox News Sunday today that an estimated 12,000 Haitian migrants have been released into the Us. The staggering number goes well beyond previous estimates tied to the Del Rio, Texas bridge encampment.

Mayorkas also said his 12,000 estimate could go up, as 5,000 other cases are still being processed. Those numbers indicate previous reports of 15,000 people at the encampment were incorrect.

“Approximately, I think it’s about 10,000 or so – 12,000 thousand,” Mayorkas told Fox News Sunday when questioned on the numbers. It could be even higher,” he added. “The number that are returned could be even higher. What we do is we follow the law as Congress has passed it.”

