Home Town Season 8 Release Date, Trailer, Spoilers & More: When Does Season 8 Of Home Town Start?

If you’re a fan of HGTV’s “Home Town,” we’ve got some exciting news for you. The popular home renovation and design series has been renewed for an eighth season, much to the delight of fans and the show’s hosts, Ben and Erin Napier. The couple recently shared their excitement about the renewal, and there’s even more to look forward to.

Will There Be Season 8 Of Home Town?

In a social media announcement, both HGTV and Ben Napier expressed their enthusiasm for the show’s continuation. The post read: “BREAKING NEWS: #HGTVHomeTown has been renewed for Season 8! And if you’re anxiously awaiting the Season 7 premiere, know that we’ll have a date/time for you to mark your calendars shortly.”

Fans who have been eagerly awaiting the next season don’t have to wait much longer, as Season 7 is just around the corner. Ben and Erin Napier even gave viewers a sneak peek of what’s in store for the upcoming season in a short teaser.

More Than Television

While the couple is undoubtedly busy preparing for the new season of “Home Town,” they are also engaged in several other exciting projects. These ventures expand their reach beyond the television screen and into the realm of home improvement.

Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper Line

For example, Erin Napier shared an exciting collaboration with York Wallcoverings. They’ve teamed up to create a line of peel-and-stick wallpaper. The designs pay homage to heirloom wallpaper patterns from the early 20th century, reimagined in modern colorways to suit contemporary tastes.

Home Town Season 8 Release Date: When Does Season 8 Of Home Town Start?

While the official release date for Season 8 of “Home Town” has not been announced yet, fans can expect it to be revealed by HGTV shortly. Stay tuned for updates and mark your calendars to catch all the home renovation and design excitement that Ben and Erin Napier will bring in the upcoming season!

Custom Butcher Block Countertops

Moreover, the Napiers have ventured into the realm of home improvement products. They recently introduced custom butcher block countertops, a product inspired by their own experience. Back in 2011, when they were renovating their home, they drove six hours to obtain affordable solid maple butcher block slabs for their kitchen countertops. The Napiers loved these countertops, so Ben began making them himself in the early seasons of “Home Town.” Eventually, they turned it into a full-scale manufacturing operation.

Continuing to Connect With Fans

Now, fans can enjoy custom countertops in various hardwood species and finishes, all without the need for a six-hour drive. The Napiers are making it more convenient for people to access quality home improvement products.

As “Home Town” gets set for its seventh season, fans can look forward to more inspiring home renovations, heartwarming stories, and expert design tips from Ben and Erin Napier. The renewal for an eighth season is a testament to the show’s enduring popularity and the Napiers’ ability to connect with viewers through their love of homes and the sense of community they foster.

Home Town Season 8 Spoilers: A New Season and More Transformations

So, if you’re eager to see what the Napiers have in store for the next season of “Home Town,” be sure to stay tuned for the release date and trailer, and get ready to embark on another journey of transformation and renovation in Laurel, Mississippi. With every season, “Home Town” continues to demonstrate the power of love, creativity, and community in creating beautiful homes and heartwarming stories.