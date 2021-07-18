Home Before Dark Season 2 Watch Online Free | Apple TV+

Based on a real-life story, Home Before Dark is a fascinating American mystery television series. With Season 2 being released only a month ago, viewers are eagerly waiting for the remaining episodes waiting for their release dates. Thinking about watching Home Before Dark Season 2? Read on to find out where and how you can watch the series Home Before Dark online for free.

What is the plot of the series Home Before Dark?

Home Before dark was created by the amazing duo Dana Fox and Dara Resnik based on the true experiences of the young journalist Hilde Lysiak. In the series, we see a young girl who moves from a big city to her father’s small lakeside town and solves the mysteries of an unsolved cold case that was deeply buried by the efforts of the townsfolk including her own father.

Who are the cast members of the series Home Before Dark Season 2?

Starring some talented actors, Home Before Dark Season 2 features Brooklynn Prince in the role of Hilde Lisko, Jim Sturgess, Abby Miller, Kylie Rogers, Michael Weston, Joelle Carter, Aziza Scott, Jibrail Nantambu, Deric McCabe, Louis Herthum, Mila Morgan, and Reed Birney among others.

Where to watch Home Before Dark Season 2 Full Episodes Online for Free?

The series Home Before Dark both seasons 1 and 2 is now streaming on Apple TV+. Season 1 premiered on April 3 2020 on Apple TV+. The series had obtained greenlight for its Season 2 even before the release of the debutant season. Season 2 of Home Before Dark was released on June 11 2021 and since then only 6 episodes have been aired on Apple TV+. The upcoming release date for Episode 7 of Home Before Dark Season 2 is scheduled for July 23 2021.

Similar to the first season that was released in 10 episodes, Home Before Dark Season 2 will be also completed in 10 episodes.

How to watch Home Before Dark Season 2 Full Episodes Online for Free?

You can watch the full episodes of Home Before Dark Season 2 online for free by subscribing to the streaming services of Apple TV+.

You can stream the Apple TV app on any Apple device, smart TVs, gaming consoles and sticks.

Watch Home Before Dark Season 2 Full Episodes online for free using Apple TV+ Free Trial

To get Apple TV+, follow these simple steps.

Go to the official website of Apple TV at https://tv.apple.com.

Click on the button “Start your free trial”.

Sign in with your Apple ID.

Submit your billing information.

Follow the prompts to complete your subscription.

Enjoy your seven days free trial of Apple TV+ and use it to watch the full episodes of Home Before Dark Season 2 online for free.

2. Watch Home Before Dark Season 2 Full Episodes online for free while buying an Apple Device

Bought a new Apple device? You might be eligible to unlock a special 3 month trial of Apple TV+. Keep in mind you need to redeem the offer within 90 days. To check your eligibility visit the official website of Apple TV+ at https://tv.apple.com/

Use this opportunity to watch the full episodes of Home Before Drak Season 2 online for free!