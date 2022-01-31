Hollywood React To Los Angeles Rams Win

Hollywood React To Los Angeles Rams Win
By Tom O'Brien
Los Angeles Rams will face off against Cincinnati Bengals at Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13, in a true home match. Hollywood is reacting to this news.

Governor Gavin Newsom celebrated this big win via Twitter.

“Congrats to the NFC champion @RamsNFL– California is well represented in #SuperBowlLVI! And thanks to the @49ers for the exciting season and playoff run — have a feeling there’s more to come from the Red & Gold next year!!”

Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles Mayor, also gave a tip for the home team.

“Go #Rams! @RampageNFL and I are ready to see the Rams win Super Bowl LVI right back here in two weeks!”

 

Dwayne John posted an Instagram video, sending congratulations to both the Rams & the Bengals.

“@49ers + @CHIEFS, what an incredible season you played, with your BLOOD, SWEAT & RESPECT left on fields across our country. Your loyal 49er & Chief’s natives including my boy @therealtechn9ne 👑 are proud of your pursuit of excellence today, and always ✊🏾”

Lebron James, basketball star, was delighted to see the Rams defeat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday 20-17.

Danny Trejo calls Odell Beckham Jr. a Rams star “an amazing sportsman”Instagram

Singer Niall Horan:

“Congrats @RamsNFL!! A home super bowl in LA. Beautiful”

Continue reading for more celebrity reactions by Magic Johnson, Alyssa Maio, Corbyn Betsson, Dez Bryant and others.

 

