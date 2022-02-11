Hollywood Considers Change to COVID Testing for Workers

By Tom O'Brien
In
Entertainment industry is weighing recent changes to CDC guidelines regarding shorter quarantine periods

As part of the latest round of meetings between Hollywood studios and guilds to review the entertainment industry’s COVID-19 safety protocols, changes are being considered to testing to adhere to new CDC protocols allowing infected individuals to only quarantine for five days if they show no symptoms.

Currently, film and TV workers who are infected with COVID-19 are able to return to work after a 10-day quarantine period. After that period, they don’t need to test for the virus as PCR tests, which are best for detecting the virus, are so sensitive that they give a positive reading weeks after a person is no longer infectious.

