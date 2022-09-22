Hollywood Can BeReal Paramount would “Scream” Yes

Paramount used the authenticity-preaching platform to market its upcoming ”Scream 6“ — the first studio to do so officially

According to Financial Times BeReal has grownThe company has increased its daily users from 10,000 to more than 15,000,000 in the last year. Its value is $600 million. TikTok has been rebranded as Instagram and Snapchat to reflect this growth. Copying is easy!BeReal features. Hollywood isn’t ready to embrace all this adoption.

“Especially with productions, where there’s a lot happening, you have to make sure that there’s nothing on the wall behind someone, or there’s a costume reveal or a character or talent reveal that needs to be kept under wraps,”One digital marketing executive at a major studio rival spoke anonymously to assess BeReal.

To find out if anyone had used BeReal to market, we reached out to major Hollywood content studios including all five major movie distributors as well as the major streamers to see if they have. This was similar to what many did in the early days with emerging platforms like SnapChat and TikTok. Tellingly, only Paramount reported giving the app a try; almost all the rest either declined to comment or told that they’d barely given it any thought.

The exec who spoke on background said their team isn’t yet sure how to use BeReal as a marketing tool — and that’s exactly how the French app wants it. According to the Financial Times, the platform may even consider paying for features that discourage advertising.

The photo-sharing app sends out alerts once per day at an unknown time to users. “be real”You can upload a photo in less than two minutes. BeReal captures images from both the front-facing selfie and back-facing camera. That kind of spontaneity — and the short two-minute turnaround time — make it tough for Hollywood.

BeReal users can post after the two-minute limit, but they will still be considered. “late”You can also see how long it took to complete. Another catch is that users cannot view their friends’ posts for the day until they post themselves. You can access the app from two tabs. “My Friends,” a feed of friends’ posts only, and “Discovery,”It displays posts from users all over the world.

There is no way — yet — to “push” content to more users, or improve rankings; every eyeball on BeReal must be earned. But that didn’t stop Paramount, a leader in innovative digital marketing going back to the mid-2000s.

“We always strive to utilize new platforms and nascent technology in our marketing and executed a series of first-to-market initiatives on the last ‘Scream’ campaign,”Danielle De Palma is the EVP of Global Marketing for Paramount Pictures. “With BeReal being one of the fastest-growing apps, we thought it would be a fantastic way to tap into new fans for the franchise and share authentic, unfiltered behind-the-scenes moments of the cast during production.”

How did Paramount achieve this feat?

Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group have just begun to market. “Scream 6,” the latest sequel to the comedy-horror franchise that’s due in theaters March 31, 2023. Starring “In the Heights”Breakout Melissa Barrera stars alongside Courteney Cole, Jenna Ortega Jasmin Savoy brown, Hayden Panettiere, Courteney Kox and Courteney Cox in the film. It wrapped production last Wednesday.

As there’s no official trailer or even a title yet, Paramount used fan interest in early details about the film to capture attention for behind-the-scenes content shared via BeReal — which was then extended onto other, more established social platforms.

In the first of three BeReal posts, shared Aug. 6, Savoy Brown appeared in the selfie view with the focus on Panettiere, who returns as Kirby Reed from 2011’s “Scream 4.” Although it appears that pair isn’t on set during this post, “Scream” superfan @jakelubb on TikTok noted that Panettiere’s short haircut from “Scream 4”It could be back.

From there, Lubb documented the franchise’s posts throughout production and kept an eye out for any other Easter eggs. And though BeReal posts disappear around 24 hours after posting – he found some.

The second is known “Scream”An August 8 BeReal post that was related to this story was more informative. Cast members Barrera (or Ortega), Mason Gooding (or Savoy Brown) appear to be looking at maps of New York City from a subway station. Lubb believes that there will be a chase through a Big Apple subway.

Next, a BeReal photo from Aug. 15 provided a peek at the set. Samara Weaving (Tony Revolori), Savoy Brown, and Savoy Brown are seen assembling. Gooding can be viewed in the selfie view.

The speculation over the location of the new installment was sparked by this effort. RumoredNew York City is a great place to live and work. ConfirmedAfter the Aug. 8, BeReal.

BeReal users are the only ones who have access to this exclusive content. “friends” with the film’s account (@screammovies, in this case). Since there isn’t a function to follow certain accounts on BeReal, if a user wanted to see the posts, he or she would have to “friend”The account allows the studio to view their own posts.

To boost visibility, the studio also posted screenshots of its BeReal messages on the film’s Instagram and Twitter accounts.

However, the “Scream” experiment generated fan interest, other studios seem reluctant due to the app’s unfiltered nature and untested effectiveness. “You really need someone to be manning this on-set to pull it off,”According to the social executive. “It doesn’t make sense for us from a branding perspective to spend ad dollars to be able to be in the Discover setting of the app.”

Still, BeReal’s growing popularity has prompted execs at this studio to test it out personally and observe how other brands are using it before considering making their own play on the platform. “We want to have a strategy behind it,”According to an insider. “We don’t want to rush onto the platform. We want to make sure it’s an informed decision.”

While BeReal hasn’t announced any plans to expand its features, the exec hopes that the app might soon have video — noting that vertical and short-form videos have grown prominent on TikTok and on Instagram Reels.

“There’s a lot of earned media potential right now, especially with the app being new,”She said. “I think it’s a really cool, unpolished way to kind of give that behind-the scenes-look, look behind-the-curtain of things, if you can get that access and approval.”