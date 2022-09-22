Hollywood Bowl remains unaffected by fire

According to Los Angeles Fire Department reports Saturday, the fire that erupted near the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday night has not caused any damage to guests or the venue itself.

“We’re pleased to say the @HollywoodBowl is not endangered, and no injuries have been reported. A trio of @LAFD fire companies are on scene handling,”The LAFD TweetSaturday Night Noting “That somewhat stubborn fire near the @HollywoodBowl, our 1,423rd emergency of the day, thankfully involves only vegetation.”

The fire broke out near the concert venue as guests exited the venue’s “Sing-a-Long Sound of Music”Many palm trees were engulfed by flames. The incident was responded to by three companies from LAFD.

According to the department the incident was minor. “vegetation”According to reports, the virus was not distributed in a way that could endanger either the Hollywood Bowl or its guests.

Also, the fire department noted that the incident was not at the level of the “level of issuing an @LAFD ALERT,”The tweet was posted to the account for more casual discussion than emergencies and is not intended for official @LAFD accounts.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and the LAFD and the Hollywood Bowl did not immediately respond to ’s request for comment.

One user was there when the fire broke out. TweetThey were “Leaving the Hollywood Bowl after Sing Along Sound of Music and a small cluster of palm trees was on fire.”According to the guest “It burned quickly and was barely embers by the time people reached their cars in stacked parking. While this was happening, the exiting crowd sang Do Re Mi in the tunnel.”

Another user NotedThat’s when the fire broke out “out of nowhere,” and hadn’t been in flames when the guest fire left the venue. Another person Comment “Thank goodness there’s no wind,”Then, he pointed out “column of embers”The palm tree is the source of this fruit.