Jane Powell has died at the age of 92.

Actress 0has died at the age of 92. She was best known for her appearances in musicals such as Royal Wedding and Seven Brides.

It has been confirmed that the actress who was best known for her roles in musicals, such as Seven Brides for Seven Brothers and Royal Wedding, died naturally.

Susan Granger, her spokesperson, and a family friend,, confirmed her death. Granger stated that the actress died at home in Wilton, Connecticut.

After dancing with Fred Astaire in Royal Wedding 1951, the actress was cast as seven sisters for seven brothers in 1954 classic musical.

She also sang at President Harry S. Truman’s Inaugural Ball and was honoured to be a bridesmaid at the first of Elizabeth Taylor’s weddings.

Jane was one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood’s Golden Age and had continued to appear on stage well into the 21st Century.

The powerful singer was married five times. Geary Steffen was her first husband. He was on the ice-skating team of Sonja Henie, the Norwegian Olympic champion. Dickie Moore was her last. Dickie Moore died in 2015.