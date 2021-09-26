Holly Willoughby sends fans wild in black dress as they spot glam change to her look

This Morning ’s Holly Willoughby left friends and fans breathless this afternoon as she took to Instagram with a sensational new pic.

Appearing on the social media site, the 40-year-old can be seen by her 7.3 million followers sporting a stunning floor-length dress in black.

Accessorising the stylish look nicely, she wore peep-toe heels and a simple droplet necklace as she swapped her usually bright wardrobe for an all-black look.

With her hands clasped and staring off to one side, Holly cuts an elegant figure as she poses modestly in a room decorated in bold yet contrasting patterns.

The mum-of-three added a short-but-sweet caption to the snap in the form of a simple heart.

It wasn’t long before the comments were oozing praise, with Lisa Snowdon among the first to share her thoughts.









“Beautiful”, said the English model and presenter before dropping in a few hearts of her own.

An admiring fan followed Lisa’s message with: “Wow! Such a great look!!!!!”

A second pointed out the new look, writing: “I love this whole look. blonde & black is so Halloween esque.”

Another agreed: “Oh! Hello, dark princess.”









Some followers were gobsmacked when they realised how much the floor-length gown would set them back, with one hilariously arguing: “You have to pay for class”.

Holly and the camera seem like good pals, and she often pops up on Insta to flaunt her curves in one classy ensemble or another.

A post from Wednesday shows the Brighton-born smasher ready for action at the This Morning studios in a dazzling scarlet number, proving how much she loves a colourful outfit.

Captioning the pic, she wrote: “Today on @thismorning, we have the power house that is @thechristinequinn in the studio… talking #sellingsunset and more… see you at 10am”.









Holly has presented the well-loved ITV morning show since 2009.

She recently took to the stage at this year’s National Television Awards, collecting the gong for Best Daytime Programme alongside co-hosts Phillip Schofield and telly power couple Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

The bunch reportedly had quite the celebration that night, but the knockout was back on good form by Monday’s show, looking glam as ever.