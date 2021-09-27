Holly Willoughby red-faced as she’s caught out in ‘dogging’ slip-up on This Morning

This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby lost it over a naughty ‘forest dogging’ joke on Monday’s show.

The presenters were all giggles during today’s programme (September 27) of the ITV daytime series, after a “very sexy voice” introduced the show upon its return from an ad break and revealed that an episode of This Morning broadcast “live from our forest” would be coming soon.

Phil said: “That’s a very sexy voice.”

Holly replied: “What’s happening in that forest?”

As both presenters began to chuckle, Holly then added: “If we see lots of flashing lights, we’ll know what’s going on.”







(Image: ITV)



Asked by Phil if she meant “blue flashing lights”, which are said to be used as a signal by doggers, Holly exclaimed: “Not blue flashing lights.”

“I don’t think that’s going on in the forest,” a giggling Phil responded.

This is a live TV story and is constantly being updated.

Please refresh the page regularly to get the latest TV updates.

TV & Showbiz reporters are working to source the latest information, reaction, pictures and video related to this story.

You can also follow us on Twitter @CentralRecorder, or follow us on Instagram @dailystar to get the latest TV and celeb gossip 24 hours a day.

Or like our Central Recorder Showbiz Facebook page to get the day’s biggest stories, and have your say on them.

Why not also subscribe to receive our regular Central Recorder showbiz newsletters?

You can do this on this page by simply entering your email address above and hitting ‘subscribe’.

Download the Central Recorder app for flash alerts on the biggest stories of the day, so you don’t miss out.

Why not also subscribe to receive our regular Central Recorder news bulletins? You can do this on this page by simply entering your email address above and hitting ‘subscribe’.