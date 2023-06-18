Holly Franco is Tiffany Franco 2.0 in 90 Day Fiance The Other Way, Season 5.

Season 5 of 90 Day Fidelity: The Other Way follows the end of Season 4. It’s not easy to figure out who is who from the trailers. The trailers suggest that a girl named Holly who lives in Utah, will be hooking up with Wayne from South Africa. Will Holly Franco be Tiffany Franco 2.0?

90 Day Fiance The Other Way Cast

It’s early days yet and not all the details have emerged about the new cast members. Kenneth Niedermeier is back and Armando Rubio will be too. Actually, fans don’t mind them, even though it picks up with them still discussing Raising another child. Daniele Geronimo, and Yohan Gates are returning as well. It is still unknown how fans will react to the other cast members.

The season 5 of 90 Day Fidelity: The Other Way looks amazing. There’s a person, (Kimberly), who claims she’s clairvoyant but her boyfriend in India disagrees. There’s a guy who looks very young and his girlfriend Mary who wants to watch him do phone sex. The scene is interrupted by an angry mother. This article examines the arrival of more couples. Holly Franco, Tiffany Franco 2.0

90 Day Fiancé Spoilers – Holly & Tiffany Franco Similarities

The slum areas in South Africa were not shown on the TLC trailer. Actually, it always upset South Africans that the network stereotyped Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith’s segments with that. Holly was the only one who noticed the difference. It showed traditional Zulu dancing, like those seen at the uShaka marine World in Durban City. Wayne might be her boyfriend and live in Kwa-Zulu Natal, on the East Coast. A photo of a Lion also suggested a link with that province.

Tiffany Franco’s fear of crime in South Africa was evident to 90 Day Fiance viewers. Remember, she was angry that the couple lived behind high walls and fencing. Eventually, She left due to thatThere are other issues. They lived in central South Africa, near Johannesburg. But crime is also present elsewhere. Multiple murders are happening on farms. The unemployment rate has increased since Tiffany arrived in South Africa. Crime rates are on the rise Lockdowns are available almost anywhere thanks to the covid-19.

Holly shares Tiffany’s fear of violence.

90 Day Fiancé Spoilers – Will Holly Leave South Africa Like Tiffany?

In the trailer, Holly was frightened because the security alarm when off in Wayne’s home. He told her that he had “warned” before she moved. Plus, he said that he had multiple break-ins. So, she doesn’t want to be there or do this African adventure anymore.

Time will tell if she leaves. But, it looks like it will take a lot to keep her there. However, as there is an element of religion, apparently related to the Jehovah’s Witnesses, she might last a bit longer than Tiffany.

