Holly and Phil ‘playing blame game’Backstage at This Morning, crew speak ‘you could cut atmosphere with a knife’

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby blame their This Morning coworkers for the deaths. “queue-date”row, it was claimed.

The two have been battling for many years accusations they skipped the Queen’s lying-in-state queueFriday

3 Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, and Holly Willoughby of This Morning are on fire Credit: Rex

3 They are accused of jumping in the queue to see the Queen lie-in-state. Credit: Fremantle

Central Recorder was told by a This Morning source, that things had become difficult on the show. “miserable”Since the start of the row.

They explained: “You can cut the atmosphere with a knife backstage.

“Phillip and Holly are furious about the backlash they’re getting and are blaming everyone else for what’s happened.

“The mood is awful behind the scenes and this isn’t going away. Everyone hopes that it will end soon.

A representative from This Morning did not respond earlier today to a request for comment.

Central Recorder reported last night that Phillip and Holly have hired lawyers following a petition by fans to have them fired.

This is after video footage showed them pacing past the line to see Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state alongside Martin Frizell.

Phillip and Holly were back on This Morning Wednesday, but did not discuss how their headlines have been this week.

After they claimed that they were stealing their camera, viewers demanded an apology. “would never jump a queue” in a pre-recorded film on yesterday’s show.

Speaking over a montage of people lining to see the coffin, Holly said they went in as accredited broadcasters.

She continued: “It was strictly for the purpose of reporting on the event for millions who weren’t able to visit in person.”

More than 44,000 people have signed a petition asking for their removal from the program.