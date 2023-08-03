Holidaymakers get a boost as Gatwick Airport workers agree to a 10% pay increase, ending the strike.

After airport employees accepted a 10% pay increase, Gatwick has ended its strike.

British Airways Gatwick Ground Services employees are set to strike tomorrow and for the next four days, until Tuesday.

1 After a strike was called off, travellers were relieved.

Unite, the union representing GGS workers, said they voted for an improvement of 10,3 percent.

Unite secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is a significant pay increase.

“Members have been solid in their determination to secure a fair increase, which has resulted in a just settlement.”

A previous action that was to include staff from DHL Ground Handling and ASC, as well as Menzies, has also been called off.

In the next few weeks, there could be more strikes.

Staff at Red Handling, Wilson James and DHL Gatwick Direct have voted for action, and Unite warned of “substantial disruption”