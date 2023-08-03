Holidaymakers get a boost as Gatwick Airport workers agree to a 10% pay increase, ending the strike.

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

After airport employees accepted a 10% pay increase, Gatwick has ended its strike.

British Airways Gatwick Ground Services employees are set to strike tomorrow and for the next four days, until Tuesday.

Travellers were relieved after looming strike action was called off

1

After a strike was called off, travellers were relieved.

Unite, the union representing GGS workers, said they voted for an improvement of 10,3 percent.

Unite secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is a significant pay increase.

“Members have been solid in their determination to secure a fair increase, which has resulted in a just settlement.”

A previous action that was to include staff from DHL Ground Handling and ASC, as well as Menzies, has also been called off.

EasyJet flight forced to make emergency landing just minutes after takeoff
Chaos as passengers evacuated from Gatwick as fire crews rush to terminal

In the next few weeks, there could be more strikes.

Staff at Red Handling, Wilson James and DHL Gatwick Direct have voted for action, and Unite warned of “substantial disruption”

Latest News

Previous article
Reddit outage updates — Thousands of users report popular social media platform is down

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder