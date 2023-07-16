Hoda Kodb’s Jeopardy! host, Jenna Bush Hagger is speechless after a NSFW joke from Today! The appearance of Jenna Bush Hager on Today’s Hoda Kodb leaves her speechless with NSFW joke about Jeopardy!

JENNA Bush Hager has stunned her Today show co-host, Hoda Kotb, after she dropped an NSFW joke during Thursday’s broadcast.

She appeared on Jeopardy! on Wednesday, and she had a risqué comment about it when she discussed the experience on the Today show.

On the game show, Jenna read the clues for a category called “Reading with Jenna Bush Hager,” as she runs her own, large-scale book club.

The next day, when a Jeopardy! episode was shown on Today with Hoda and Jenna the following day, the 41-year-old asked her co-star: “Did you like how I read those clues?”

Hoda teased in response: “My favorite part wasn’t how you read them, it was when they say, ‘Jenna Bush Hager for $1,200, please.’”

In all seriousness, Jenna gushed that she was “just proud to be part” of the game show.

Then, the host switched gears and joked a bit about how her appearance on the program could’ve been much different if it wasn’t centered around reading and her book club.

Jenna teased what the clues about herself could’ve been on the show.

She said: “‘Who doesn’t wear underwear on the Today show?’

“‘Who once did a thirst trap and embarrassed her entire family?’

“’This person once got a minor possession of alcohol.’”

The answer to all of these, she reminded, would be: ‘Who is Jenna Bush Hager?’”

Hoda was stunned by the NSFW clues and laughed uncontrollably as she watched her co-star go through them.

Jenna stunned Hoda earlier in the week by shocking her with a secret.

During a Sundae Showdown contest on Tuesday, the competitive host quickly started firing off some fighting words at one another.

After they began making their respective sundaes, Hoda called out at one point, “Don’t copy me, Jenna,” which she insisted she wasn’t.

After the game’s guest host complimented Hoda’s ice-creaming scooping skills, the TV personality admitted she actually used to work at an ice cream shop.

Jenna quickly blurted a brutal dig, revealing in response: “She got fired!”

Recovering from the momentary shock, Hoda admitted that was true but insisted, “Well, it wasn’t my fault.”

“She sure did, though,” Jenna added, keeping her competitive spirit and trash talk going.

