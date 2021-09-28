Hilary Duff’s Best Movies, Ranked by Critics

In 2010’s “Bloodworth,” based on the novel “Provinces of Night,” Duff played an edgier role as Raven Lee Halfacre, the daughter of an alcoholic prostitute.
Synopsis: Three brothers reunite with their estranged father, a traveling musician who abandoned them 40 years prior, and try to mend their relationship.
“The film’s payoff is clumsy and obvious. But [Kris] Kristofferson, [Barry] Corbin, [Val] Kilmer, [Dwight] Yoakam and Duff create indelible characters in just a few scenes each,” Roger Moore is the Orlando Sentinel’s editor.