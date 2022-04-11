High School Musical’s Vanessa Hudgens Says She’s Able To Communicate With Ghosts

As far as dark-haired beauties communicating with the dead, Jennifer Love-Hewitt has had the title of Ghost Whisperer locked down for quite some time. While her communications with ghosts have strictly been a work of fiction for TV, High School Musical’s Vanessa Hudgens is apparently taking up the reins in a very real way. The Princess Switch franchise star has now opened up about her alleged ability to talk to ghosts and explained the supernatural experiences she has had throughout her life.

During an interview won The Kelly Clarkson Show , Vanessa Hudgens spoke about her breakout role in High School Musical, which occurred 16 years ago, and how her life has shaped up since. When asked about her new passions, Hudgens speaks on accepting her paranormal “gift” that she had previously pushed aside due to fear. Here is what she says, exactly:

I’ve accepted the fact that I see things and I hear things… Even as a child growing up, I remember getting ready for school when I was eight years old, and you know the duck thing you pull, it’s a toy? There was one of those on the dining room table and I started walking, and it just started going alongside me, and I was like, ‘Interesting.’ And I kind of shut it down for a while because it’s scary, the unknown is scary. But recently I was like, ‘No, this is a gift and something I have the ability to do, so I’m gonna lean into it.’ And I recently did my first real paranormal investigation with equipment and everything.

If you would have told me 16 years ago as I was watching Troy and Gabriella singing “Breaking Free” on that high school stage that the actress who plays Gabriella would be investigating ghosts today, I probably would have laughed in your face. Although, I probably wouldn’t have just been like “interesting” if an inanimate object started moving on its own accord next to me, either.

So while celebrities like Courtney Cox may have allegedly had bad run-ins with ghosts, it sounds like Vanessa Hudgens’ are a little more promising. And if that weren’t enough, the star has even been using equipment to help with her endeavors. She further explained during the interview that she’s been using a number of tools, with her favorite being a Spirit Box. According to the star, the object scans radios frequencies and allows spirits to speak through it. This device has served her well, as she even recounted a situation at a cemetery, during which she and a friend talked with a ghost.

It’s clear that the Bad Boys for Life star has had some very niche experiences in her life without even taking her singing and acting career into account. Whether you believe in the paranormal or not, there’s a certain amount of respect you’ve got to give to someone who overcomes their fear and embraces what the “unknown” has to offer instead. The mere thought of such a thing could lead some to a meltdown, like the Gabriella actress had when auditioning with Zac Efron.

Amid her chats with those in the afterlife, Vanessa Hudgens had an awesome year last year opposite Andrew Garfield in tick, tick…BOOM! , which she’s incredibly proud of. She also returned for the third installment of her Netflix The Princess Switch franchise and may or may not return for a fourth installment. Now, 2022 will see her fighting off not ghosts, but zombies in Zack Snyder’s Army of The Dead: Lost Vegas series. As she continues to work though, I wouldn’t mind getting occasional updates on her supernatural encounters.

There’s a lot you can stream if you like Vanessa Hudgens though, if you’re nostalgic for her High School Musical days, you can totally grab a Disney+ subscription and stream the the trilogy of films (which are all ghost-free).