High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 Watch Online For Free | Disney+ Hotstar

The second season of the spinoff show, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is already here. Season 2 of the musical teen drama landed on Hotstar on May 14, 2021. However, it is only available for subscription holders. Therefore, many die-hard fans of the series are craving to watch it for free. So, if you are one of them, scroll down to know how to watch High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 online for free.

With the release of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 1 on October 18, 2019, the show won the hearts of the viewers. Creator, Tim Federle gathered huge applause for the insane plot of HSMTMTS Season 1. The second season of the series is finally here, and the audience has showered their support on it. HSMTMTS Season 2 is holding a rating of over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes and the show has got an incredible viewership.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 follows the musical drama between a bunch of teens of East High. The series presents a bucket full of songs from some famous shows like Beauty and the Beast, High School Musical, combined with some latest catchy hits. For the music lovers, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 is simply a royal treat. So, if you are wondering about how to watch the new season for free on Hotstar here are all details –

How To Watch High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 Online For Free?

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 is exclusively available for the Hotstar VIP or Premium members. Therefore, many users who don’t want to spend their money on binge-watching the shows, lean towards pirate websites to download them for free. But, piracy of any copyrighted content is illegal. So, make sure to report the websites offering pirated movies or series.

Now, with Hotstar free trial version, the new users can enjoy their favorite shows and movies for absolutely free. Follow these simple steps to get a free Hotstar account –

Visit the official Disney+ Hotstar website or tune into the mobile application.

Now, sign up with your mobile number and other details. Make sure to use a Jio or any other eligible sim card to avail the free 1-month trial option.

Once you are logged in set up your account to enjoy, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 for free.

Note: Please cancel your membership before the expiry of the free trial version. Or else you will be charged the membership renewal fee.

