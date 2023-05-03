Hi-tech aliens may be watching Earth due to ‘radio leakage’ as scientists issue stark warning for ‘end of this decade’

Scientists have warned that Earthlings may make themselves too easily found.

A few studies suggest that we humans are becoming too noisy for our own good. And aliens may also be able hear us.

1 Alien species may detect noisy humans

Since decades, humans have leaked radio signals.

Signals dissipating out of Earth’s atmosphere may alert extraterrestrial life to our presence.

Our noisy behavior is largely due to the radio and television broadcasts at high frequencies.

Three-decade-old technology is widely used in space.

Scientists believe we’re becoming less loud as people move away from radio and television.

Studies have revealed that it may not always be the case.

“I’ve heard many colleagues suggest that the Earth has become increasingly radio quiet in recent years – a claim that I always contested,” Professor Mike Garrett, director of the Jodrell Bank Centre for Astrophysics at the University of Manchester said to Metro.

“Although it’s true we have fewer powerful TV and radio transmitters today, the proliferation of mobile communication systems around the world is profound.”

Professor Garrett says that the popularity of smartphones is responsible for our increasing noise levels.

He said that while each device represents relatively small radio power individually, their combined spectrum is significant.

Current estimates indicate that we’ll have over 100,000 satellites orbiting the Earth in low-Earth orbit, and even beyond it by the end of this decade.

A recent study, conducted by Search for Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence(SETI), found that cell phones are making us more vocal than we were when we used to listen to radio or television.

“I believe that there’s every chance advanced civilizations are out there and some may be capable of observing the human-made radio leakage coming from planet Earth,” Dr. Nalini Heeralall-Issur, a supervisor on the SETI study said.

This is not necessarily a bad thing. It shows our progress as a planet.

SETI has said more studies will soon be conducted to discover the noisiest technology.

The next step will be to examine satellites and Elon Musk Starlink, as well as Wi-Fi systems.