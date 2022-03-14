Here’s your printable 2022 NCAA Men’s Tournament bracket

March Madness has returned.

The 2022 bracket is now available With 68 teams participating in the most prestigious college basketball tournament,

Print the PDF version and fill out your March Madness Pool bracket.

March Madness has returned.

The 2020 tournament was cancelled entirely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans of college basketball across the country can expect packed arenas and all the joy that March Madness brings.

The 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament begins with the First Four games Tuesday and Wednesday and ends with 16 games on Thursday. There are only a few days left to fill out your bracket in order to make it through the first weekend unscathed.

The four No. The No. 1 seeds this year are Gonzaga (West), Arizona, South, Kansas (Midwest), Baylor (East). The tournament’s top overall seed is the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Click here for a printable bracket CBS Sports: