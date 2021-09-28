Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Inhale Hydrogen Peroxide To Treat COVID-19

Ingesting or inhaling hydrogen peroxide can be toxic and may even cause damage to your lungs. After all, hydrogen peroxide is not meant for human consumption (via Self). It’s an antiseptic and disinfectant that is often used to clean wounds and sterilize household surfaces. Ingesting or inhaling any amount of it can be quite dangerous.

According to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR), inhaling household hydrogen peroxide can result in respiratory irritation, while industrial-strength hydrogen peroxide can lead to severe pulmonary irritation. “Hydrogen peroxide is a free radical,” Dr. Jamie Alan, an associate professor of pharmacology and toxicology at Michigan State University, told Health. “If it’s inhaled, it goes to the lungs where it can damage cell membranes. It can even get into the cells once the cell membranes are compromised and it can damage DNA.” Inhaling too much hydrogen peroxide may even result in pulmonary edema, a condition characterized by fluid in the lungs.

It’s important to steer clear of any unproven treatment methods trending on social media and simply talk to your primary care provider or medical health professional instead. They will go over your options and discuss safe and effective treatments for COVID-19, like monoclonal antibodies (via FDA). However, if you don’t have COVID-19 and are looking to protect yourself from the virus, you can get any one of the three available COVID-19 vaccines, all of which are free of charge.