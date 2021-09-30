Here’s Why Drinking Coffee Puts You In A Better Mood

Here's Why Drinking Coffee Puts You In A Better Mood
By Tom O'Brien
In
HealthLife StylePublic Health

Here's Why Drinking Coffee Puts You In A Better Mood

Does your morning cup of coffee put a smile on your face? It’s not just you, there is science behind it. 

A September 2015 review of seven studies with over 330,000 participants found that drinking coffee can significantly reduce the risk of depression. They found the best dose of caffeine between 68 and 509 milligrams a day — about one to five cups of coffee. 

Coffee can significantly improve your mood, according to an October 2018 study in Nutrients. A study in Nutrients found that regular coffee elicited a better mood than those who had a cup of decaf, or placebo. 

Adenosine, a chemical naturally found in your cells, makes you sleepy. Coffee blocks adenosine, so you feel more alert and ready to concur the day (via StatPearls). 

Research has shown that coffee can be a source of happiness. These positive effects can be enjoyed with a cup of coffee every morning. 

Latest News

Previous articleInside the ‘Rolling Stone’ 500 Songs of All Time List
Next articleDaniel Craig returns to Broadway’s ‘Macbeth’ in 2022 with Ruth Negga

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact