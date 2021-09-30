Here’s Why Drinking Coffee Puts You In A Better Mood

Does your morning cup of coffee put a smile on your face? It’s not just you, there is science behind it.

A September 2015 review of seven studies with over 330,000 participants found that drinking coffee can significantly reduce the risk of depression. They found the best dose of caffeine between 68 and 509 milligrams a day — about one to five cups of coffee.

Coffee can significantly improve your mood, according to an October 2018 study in Nutrients. A study in Nutrients found that regular coffee elicited a better mood than those who had a cup of decaf, or placebo.

Adenosine, a chemical naturally found in your cells, makes you sleepy. Coffee blocks adenosine, so you feel more alert and ready to concur the day (via StatPearls).

Research has shown that coffee can be a source of happiness. These positive effects can be enjoyed with a cup of coffee every morning.