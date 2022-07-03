Here’s who voices the Minions in sequel The Rise of Gru

Whenever the Minions appear on the silver screen, audience members cannot help but laugh and imitate their unique voices.

Alongside the theatrical release of Minions: The Rise of Gru, we reveal the voice behind the Minions, including the leading trio, Kevin, Stuart, and Bob.

Directed by Kyle Balda, Brad Ableson, and Jonathan del Val, Minions: The Rise of Gru serves as the sequel to 2015’s Minions and exists as the fifth entry in the Despicable Me franchise starring the return of Gru actor Steve Carell.

Minions: The Rise of Gru | Official Trailer BridTV 10329 Minions: The Rise of Gru | Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/8gXYIJCLQMI/hqdefault.jpg 1027519 1027519 center 13872

Who voices the Minions?

Minions co-director Pierre Coffin is the man responsible for providing the voice of Kevin, Stuart, Bob, Otto, and all of the other Minions.

The language now known as “Minionese” was originally discovered during the pre-production phase of Despicable Me when Coffin used his own voice during an official test.

Speaking to TrailerAddict, via Central Recorder, Coffin – who speaks multiple languages – explained how he provided a recording “just to show whoever [was] going to design the voice a way to go”.

However, the producers loved his rendition so much that they suggested he continue to do the voices.

Meet the full cast of Minions: The Rise of Gru

Alongside the return of Steve Carell’s Gru and Coffin’s Minions is newcomer Michelle Yeoh, who plays acupuncturist and Kung Fu expert Master Chow.

Will Arnett and Steve Coogan also reprise their roles as Mr. Perkins and Silas Ramsbottom and we’ve highlighted the full cast list below:

Steve Carell – Gru

– Gru Pierre Coffin – Kevin, Stuart, Bob, Otto, and the rest of the Minions

– Kevin, Stuart, Bob, Otto, and the rest of the Minions Michelle Yeoh – Master Chow

– Master Chow Taraji P. Henson – Belle Bottom

– Belle Bottom Jean-Claude Van Damme – Jean Clawed

– Jean Clawed Lucy Lawless – Nunchuck

– Nunchuck Dolph Lundgren – Svengeance

– Svengeance Danny Trejo – Stronghold

– Stronghold Russell Brand – Dr. Nefario

– Dr. Nefario Julie Andrews – Marlena Gru

– Marlena Gru Alan Arkin – Wild Knuckles

– Wild Knuckles RZA – Biker

– Biker Michael Beattie – VNC Announcer and Guru Rick

– VNC Announcer and Guru Rick Will Arnett – Mr. Perkins

– Mr. Perkins Steve Coogan – Silas Ramsbottom

– Silas Ramsbottom Colette Whitaker – Gru’s Teacher

– Gru’s Teacher Raymond S. Persi – Birthday Kid

First reviews for Minions: The Rise of Gru are in

It’s been reported that Minions: The Rise of Gru has already hit $22.5 Million at the International Box Office, proving viewers’ demand for more Minions.

Variety was quick to praise the Minions sequel as the “funniest film Hollywood has produced thus far”:

On the other hand, IGN stated that The Rise of Gru sadly did not live up to Despicable Me:

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Minions: The Rise of Gru is now in theaters worldwide.

In other news, Here’s the voice of the Minions in The Rise of Gru.