Here’s What We Know About EJ DiMera With More Days Of Our Lives Spoilers

EJ learned that Sami Brady DiMera, his wife (Alison Sweeney), was having an affair in secret with Lucas Horton, her ex-husband (Bryan Dattilo). EJ was furious and ordered Sami to leave. EJ doesn’t know Sami was kidnapped. EJ believes Sami left Salem by herself. EJ was thrilled when Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman), returned home.

Johnny returned to Salem with a dream. He hopes to be a filmmaker. Johnny wanted EJ to invest in his film project. EJ didn’t want to help Johnny. He wants him to join DiMera Enterprises. Johnny refuses to work with EJ as he is determined to make his movie.

Johnny tried to convince Anna DiMera, (Leann Hunley), and Tony DiMera, (Thaao Penghlis), to invest in his movie. They turned him down. EJ tried to convince Chad (Arianne Zuck) and Nicole Walker to help him get Johnny to stop his desire to make the movie and to work with him at DiMera Enterprises. Nicole has been able to help EJ with another problem.

EJ has been trying to get Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) to give him back one million dollars. Xander got the million dollars from Sami in order to help her break up Nicole’s marriage to Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan).

Nicole and Eric had a one-night affair that Xander helped to end. EJ discovered that Sami had given Xander the money, and he wants it back. EJ is a successful man, but it is the fundamental issue that drives him to want the million-dollar back. Xander is attempting to get the money back in order to continue working for Nicole at Basic Black.

EJ convinced Nicole to sign a contract for Xander, but he couldn’t get his money back. Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evan) robbed Xander. Bonnie needed the money for Calista Lockhart’s (Cady Huffman) funeral.

Bonnie Lockhart, who was accused of stealing the money and executing Calista, has been arrested. Xander is now having difficulty getting the money. EJ was not happy about this development and tore up his contract for Xander.

Days of our Lives EJ is not going to wait to get what he believes he should have. EJ has been trying hard to get people not to accept Johnny when he needs funds to make his movie. What will EJ do? Johnny might be able to find the right person to give him the money he requires. Will EJ find a way to sabotage Johnny’s movie?

EJ hopes Xander will find a way for him to get his money. EJ will do what is necessary to help Xander get his money back. EJ helped Xander when he was in legal trouble. If Xander is unable to get the money, will EJ put EJ in trouble? You can keep up to date with all things DOOL.