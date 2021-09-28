Here’s What Joe Rogan Thinks Will Happen If Donald Trump Runs In 2024

In a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan let his guest for the week, Amanda Knox, know his thoughts on Donald Trump’s future. “He’s probably going to win,” Rogan said after Knox compared Trump to Italian media tycoon Silvio Berlusconi, per Yahoo! News.

“How is Joe Biden going to win?” Rogan asked. “How is it possible he’s going to beat anybody?” Rogan then went on to question Biden’s presidency thus far. “After you’ve seen him speak, after you’ve seen the decay and the decline, how is that possible?” He stated. Oof. Rogan claimed then that Biden was on the verge of failure, due to the Democratic party. “They’ve done a terrible job,” He continued. “The Democrats f****d up royally by making that guy the president.”

Rogan seemed to believe that Trump’s winning ability was less due to Trump’s charisma than it was to Biden’s issues. “It’s crazy. It’s crazy that that’s the choice,” He said. “Like you have Donald Trump or a man who’s got something seriously wrong, right?” Rogan continued. “[Biden] a guy who’s had multiple aneurysms, had actual brain surgery, and is 78 years old and is experiencing some sort of pretty radical cognitive decline.” Well, it’s quite clear where the podcaster stands. But how does Trump feel about his chances of winning the presidency again?