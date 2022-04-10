Here’s The Real Reason Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Is Apologizing To Jenelle Evans

Kailyn Lowry is apologizing to her former “Teen Mom 2” co-star Jenelle Evans after falsely accusing her of having leaked the news she was pregnant with her third child, Lux. Kailyn posted the apology on her Instagram. She admitted that after watching the most recent episode of “Teen Mom 2,” she realized that Jenelle hadn’t actually been the culprit and that she’d “blamed the wrong person.”

“With that being said, I wanted to formally apologize to my former co-star, Jenelle, for wrongfully accusing her of leaking my pregnancy news when I was pregnant with Lux,” Kailyn wrote. She admitted she’d lashed out because she’d felt “hurt and betrayed” over somebody going to the tabloids and breaking the news before she could make the announcement herself. “No one likes admitting when they were wrong, but I was wrong here,” Kailyn continued, apologizing once again to Jenelle, who’s blocked her on all social media.

Per Us Weekly, the recent “Teen Mom 2” episode revealed it had actually been Vee Rivera who was the OG leaker. Vee’s married to Jo Rivera, the father of Kailyn’s first son, Isaac. Vee had spilled the pregnancy beans to Javi Marroquin, the father of Kailyn’s second son, Lincoln. Adding to the betrayal, Vee cohosts a podcast with Kailyn. The incident actually occurred years previously. However, Kailyn ‘fessed up on Twitter, “Idc how long ago something is. If I’m wrong, I’m wrong. Apologies are owed.”