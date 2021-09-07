Here’s the new house of Christian Haack for this vacation

Christina Haack is moving. According to Haack purchased a house close to Nashville, Tennessee in mid-May. This is a great investment for real estate investors. She will feature her new home as a vacation spot for her and her three children. Christina on The Coast, which aired first on HGTV on June 3.

HeThe property was purchased by Haack for $2.5 million, according to the report. The house is situated in Franklin, Tennessee which is approximately 25 miles southwest of Nashville. The property, which is four years old, has six bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. Haack spoke out about the purchase of the property that will be used as a vacation home during an interview.

ChristinaHaack’s New Tennessee Home Will Appear on Christina on the Coast: ‘A Fresh Start’​ https://t.co/PVJSAihy0E — People (@people) May 14, 2021

During her interview with the publication, Haack explained that she fell in love with Tennessee after she visited the state with her children — daughter Taylor and son Brayden, whom she shares with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and her youngest son Hudson, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Ant Anstead. She explained that she returned to the area later on her own and began to look at real estate. She stated, “I fell in love with Tennessee when I took the kids out there in October to visit my friend and nutritionist Cara Clark who had recently moved out there.”The HGTV personality has been added. “Tennessee is gorgeous and the people out there are so nice.”

Haack eventually fell in love with the beautiful farmhouse she purchased. She continued. “This insanely beautiful modern farmhouse had been on the market one day so we went and saw it and I immediately fell in love and made an offer. It’s on 23 acres, super private and has everything I could imagine and more.”Haack has not yet moved to Tennessee full-time, despite having purchased a new Tennessee home. Instead, she will use the home as the vacation house of her dreams for her family and herself. “Being out there on all that land reminded me of my favourite childhood memories, which were staying summers on my grandparents’ farm,” Haack shared. “I felt so carefree and loved taking out their quads and hanging with my cousins on all the land.”