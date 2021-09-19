Here’s how not to ruin your new Nintendo Switch OLED display

THE new model of the Nintendo Switch is launching next month, but there are concerns about its OLED display.

An OLED screen specialist at US retailer Best Buy flagged the potential issues on a Reddit post a couple of months ago.

2 Nintendo Switch OLED Credit: Nintendo

The TL;DR version is that OLED screens differ from LED displays in that they can suffer from screen burn.

For those who haven’t seen it, screen burn is when some of the image is left on the display even after it is turned off.

If you leave an OLED-screen gadget on for hours, with a home page or game playing at high brightness, the ghostly shadow of the same image will still be visible when it is turned off.

Image retention occurs when the image is retained for a short time and then disappears. Screenburn is when the image retention is permanently.

For more information, you can refer to the thread. However, gamers considering upgrading to the Nintendo Switch LED don’t need to worry.

Nintendo has spoken out to ease concerns of prospective buyers.

“We’ve designed the OLED screen to aim for longevity as much as possible, but OLED displays can experience image retention if subjected to static visuals over a long period of time,” the company told T3.

“However, users can take preventative measures to preserve the screen by utilising some of the Nintendo Switch console’s included features, such as using auto-brightness to prevent the screen from getting too bright,” it explains.

It also recommends “enabling the auto-sleep function to put the console into ‘auto sleep'” as well as “[turning] off the screen after short periods of time.”

So as long as you utilise the hardware features and a modicum of common sense, your Nintendo Switch OLED model should be just fine!

New Nintendo Switch with BETTER screen than your telly unveiled

Ahead of the October 8 OLED model launch, Nintendo has permanently slashed the price of the Switch.

You can check out our roundup of Nintendo Switch deals if you want to take advantage of the price drop.

If you prefer the new model, you can also peruse Nintendo Switch OLED Pre-Order Deals.

