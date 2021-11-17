Here’s How Much Project Runway’s Nina Garcia Is Really Worth

For fashion industry insiders, Nina Garcia has been a famous force for years, but when “Project Runway” premiered, the rest of the world became fans of the style maven. If you’re unfamiliar with the TV show, climb out from under that rock and turn on Bravo to watch aspiring designers compete in challenges that test their skills and eliminate contestants week after week until one is crowned champion. Along with designer Brandon Maxwell and author, journalist, and TV host Elaine Welteroth, Garcia judges the competitors’ designs, and is the only original judge still on the show.

It’s unclear exactly how much Garcia makes for her role on “Project Runway,” but Business Insider reported in 2016 that celebrity judges on competition shows make anywhere from $300,000 to $17 million per season, and The Hollywood Reporter noted in 2020 that the cast of “Vanderpump Rules,” another Bravo show, each make $25,000 per episode (save “VPR” matriarch Lisa Vanderpump, who pulls in twice that), putting them at over half a million per season. We’re guessing Garcia lands somewhere in that range, especially considering her tenure on the show.

With such great earnings (we’re guessing), it’s hard to believe Garcia was unsure about the opportunity when it was first given. She told BuzzFeed, “At one point I was like, this might be really bad for my career.” The move proved to be very good for her career, and quite lucrative. She added, “When you take a chance and it works out, then it just feels very good.”