Here’s How Mike Pence Could Become Donald Trump’s Nemesis In 2024

According to a Newsweek report, there are rumors swirling that former vice president Mike Pence could run for POTUS in 2024. His political advocacy group, Advancing America Freedom (AAF), seeks to raise $18 million. Additionally, as Axios points out, the AAF has “spent about $60,000 on digital ads promoting [Pence] and asking for contributions.” The outlet also notes that Pence has been attending political events in swing states.

Seeing how many former vice presidents have campaigned for the office in the past — including Al Gore and current President Joe Biden — David A. Bateman, an associate professor at Cornell University’s Department of Government, told Newsweek it would be quite odd for Pence not to consider a run.

Pence has not commented on whether he would consider running as a presidential candidate, but Trump has made it clear that he feels about Pence toward the end his presidency. Not only have the two former running mates been keeping their distance from one another, but Trump was blatantly upset with Pence for not joining him in his bid to overturn the election results in November 2020 — especially when Pence oversaw the electoral vote. Pence “didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution… USA demands the truth!” Trump tweeted at the time, per the Daily Beast.