Here’s All The Details About Contestants Who Are Training For DWTS Season 30

We’ve seen a wide variety of different dancing skills since Dancing with the Stars hit our TV screens back in 2005. How many contestants were there? What professional dancing backgrounds do Season 30 have? You may be surprised by the answer.

Jojo Siwa is known by many fans as a formidable opponent. On our TV screens, she appeared Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition Dance moms. Since then, she’s had a handful of other television appearances and sings and dances on her YouTube channel.

Although some fans don’t think it’s fair to have competitors with such a strong dance background, others are excited to see JoJo compete because she will compete with Jenna Johnson. This will be the first-ever. Dancing with the StarsThe show features a team of same-sex men.

Mel C is also a dancer from her time with the Spice Girls. According to reports, the 47-year-old singer will dance with Gleb Shevchenko. This suggests that the Spice Girls may reunite for a performance.

Jojo Siwa and Mel C are both talented dancers, as you probably already knew. But there are a few names on the list you probably didn’t know could dance. Melora Hardin is known as Jan Levinson, the neurotic character in The Office. Melora Hardin also played a key role in the television adaptation. Dirty Dancing. She’s also been on Broadway and learned to dance from Patrick Swayze himself when she was a child.

“I was a ballerina from when I was 5 until Patrick came to our ballet studio,”Melora spoke to reporters. “He came and taught jazz at our school. All of us 13-year-old girls would scream. He was a wonderful teacher. Very kind.”

Melora Hardin will likely compete against reigning champion Artem Chigvintsev in this season’s final. Amanda Kloots might be someone you know. The Talk, but she’s also a former Rockette. She’s also appeared in Broadway shows and was married to Waitress Nick Cordero, the star of the movie before his tragic death in the pandemic.

Cody Rigsby, a Peloton instructor, started dancing before she became a well-respected fitness trainer. Kenya Moore, a Real Housewives of Atlanta star, also dances and has since she was a child.

What celebrity do you feel most passionate about? We’d love to hear from you. DWTSSeason 30 begins on September 20. We can’t wait to see where this season goes!