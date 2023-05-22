Here’s a way to start your garden using an object from your refrigerator.

Budget gardener shows how a fridge item can help those who want to create thriving backyards.

Social media was used by the savvy gardener to share that you can use vegetables from your own home.

2 Garmal, a savvy gardener, explained how you can start a free garden by planting the leftover cores from vegetables. Credit: TIKTOK/@garmalsgarden

2 Garmal said that the core is ideal for gardening, as it shows significant growth within six weeks. Credit: TIKTOK/@garmalsgarden

Gardening pro Garmal (@garmalsgarden( grew more healthy greens from leftover cabbage in her garden during a recent. You can also watch the video below. TikTok:

She said that starting a garden with the core of a cabbage would be the best way to get started.

To get the heart, you must first remove the leaves.

Garmal recommended that the cabbage leaves be removed by vertically cutting on all four sides. This will leave a core with a rectangular shape.

The gardener then continued to explain that the core should be placed in soil so the entire area can receive the sunlight.

She said, “Find an area in your garden that gets full sunlight to plant the cabbage.”

The core area should also be dug out using organic matter and water.

The final suggestion from Garmal was to plant the core of cabbage a few inches further than where you can see it growing.

Five cabbage plants that had been planted six weeks earlier were now showing luscious new growth.

Garmal said that gardening is free because each core comes from a cabbage which was bought and consumed previously.

“You don’t need much to start your garden journey,” the budget gardening pro wrote in the video’s caption.

Garmal’s advice was appreciated by many viewers.

Thank you for sharing. “Hugs,” wrote one user.

One person said “I will try it.

A third added: “I had no idea… thanks.”

Some wondered what else could be grown to achieve the same results.

A fan asked: “Does it work for all leafy veggies? I’ve got potatoes, onions and even mushrooms growing.

Garmal responded that it would be similar.

“All will be fine,” said the woman.

A second person asked about the organic matter the gardener claimed to be spreading around the cores of cabbages she had clipped.

I make my compost tea. “I used compost tea to fertilize my garden,” Garmal said.

If you are going to throw away the remaining vegetables from your last harvest, it is worth a moment’s thought.

The U.S. Sun has a great article on the best tips a gardener can give for fertilizing summer tomatoes.

A gardening expert has also written a piece in The U.S. Sun about why you shouldn’t lay synthetic grass.