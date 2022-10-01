Here’s a look back at the Cheating Scamals that Celeb Couples Have Reported to

Likewise, Ned Fulmer—an original member of YouTube sensations The Try Guys—issued a statement taking accountability after claims that he had cheated on his wife, interior designer Ariel FulmerHe was pictured with someone from his work who appeared on social media. The content creator admitted that he had been in a relationship with his comedy group. “lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship,” adding, “I’m sorry for any pain that my action may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel.”

The cheating scandal has not only affected the YouTuber’s career, but many others as well. Seven years after his engagement to actress Nia Long, Ime Udoka was recently suspended as head coach of the Boston Celtics after ESPN, citing multiple sources, reported that he had an “intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise’s staff.”

Udoka issued a statement after Sept. 22’s announcement that he had been suspended. He apologized to fans, players and his family. “sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision.”