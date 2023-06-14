Here’s a FREE tip from a gardening professional to help keep snails, slugs and other pests out of your garden.

IF you are fed up with snails and slugs taking over your garden, fear not, you’ve come to the right place.

According to the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), there’s a free hack which keeps these pesky molluscs away from your greenery, without causing them any harm.

3 Royal Horticultural Society gardening experts have revealed a free, simple hack for keeping snails and Slugs from invading your garden. Credit: Getty

3 These green-fingered experts have a lot to say about the way you water your plants. Credit: Getty

3 Experts advise gardeners to water plants early in the day, so that the leaves will stay dry longer and discourage pests. Credit: Getty

And luckily for you, this hack is much simpler than you would think, as it’s all about how you watering your plants.

Watering your plants in the morning is essential to growing a healthy plant. The sun is rising and water is being used by the plants.

This is not only good for the plants but also for the soil and foliage, as they will stay dryer for longer. Pests like snails and other slugs are less likely to be attracted by this method.

Slugs and snails are attracted to moist environments, so they prefer being outside after rain storms or watering plants.

If they are looking to avoid pests, gardeners need to consider the way they water.

Snails and slugs’ reliance on water means they will choose to climb moisture-rich plants such as tomatoes.

It is important that you water the plants at their roots rather than the surface. This will cause the plant to be damaged. You can target They are not for you.

Most slugs are active at night. This is why many gardeners see their gardens damaged in the morning.

Watering the plants to discourage slugs is easy. Just water the root system and not the leaves.

The RHS said: “Plants can only effectively use water through their roots, taking water from the surrounding soil or compost.

“So water needs to get to where it’s needed, at the tip of the roots and not the leaves.

“Watering more thoroughly, but less frequently helps get the water down to the deeper root tips.

“It is best to water the garden before drought really sets in, to keep the soil moisture levels even and avoid the soil being continuously dry.”

If you only have the time to water at night you may want to consider slug-deterrents like copper tape or pellets.

Herbs such as rosemary, which are deterrents to pests, can also be planted in open spaces or around plants that may be vulnerable.

Kate Turner Miracle-Gro explained: “It’s been found that they hate the smell of plants like rosemary and fennel so it can be used as a deterrent. The practice is known as “companion planting”.

“If you must, grow hostas then grow the large leaved ones such as Hosta Sieboldiana. These are much tougher and slugs find them harder to munch.”

Keep weeds under control to prevent slug infestations. Weeds provide a great place for hiding slugs.

