Here is the sneak peek of the new suit in Aquaman 2 by Jason Momoa

In Momoa’s new post, he shared two photos of himself in full Aquaman gear. The first was an outfit DCEU fans will remember. It’s off his classic green and gold suit, which he sports just after triumphing in the Hidden Sea in the first film. The outfit features flared gloves and boots and a scaly print on the fabric. To round out the ensemble, Arthur is holding the legendary gold trident, which Kara then guarded viciously.

The second photo in Momoa’s post was of his character’s new suit. To say the two outfits were different would be an understatement. The new getup is navy blue with dark metallic trim and plating. According to a caption of the same photo on James Wan’s Instagram page, this outfit is made of “Atlantean tech based on cephalopod’s camouflaging ability,” and he called it the “stealth suit.” The director added that he and screenwriter David Leslie Johnson were “inspired” by Arthur’s blue uniform from the ’80s. This navy-blue look first debuted in 1986’s “Aquaman” miniseries and only had a brief run in the DC Comics.

Why Arthur needs to go stealth remains to be seen, but he’s undoubtedly revving the engines of DCEU fans around the globe with this stellar first look.