Here are the Spoilers of Sister Wives Season 16

Fans believe Robyn and Kody Brown are still together in a committed and healthy relationship. Janelle and Kody are also close according to her Instagram activity. It seems that his relationship with Christine is just as broken as his relationship, Meri. Christine Brown appears to have been living a deceitful life, while Meri’s drama continues.

Christine Brown’s fans believe she is telling a complete lie. Sister Wives Season 16 holds the truth. For several seasons now, the plotline for the TLC series has spent a lot of time exploring the fractures in Meri and Kody’s relationship. Turns out, that isn’t the only relationship of Kody’s that’s falling apart. In fact, when news the series would turn and already had a release date broke… The trailer and synopsis of Season 16 suggested Kody Brown’s entire family was falling apart.

Sister Wives Season 16: 2021 update on Kody’s wives

Fans know that Kody Brown lives in Flagstaff, Arizona with his four wives. Meri Brown is known for her extensive travels. And, they suspect she’s only actually IN Arizona with her family long enough to film. Though she has revealed on Instagram she makes special trips to spend time with Robyn’s children. Moreover, she’s always quick to clarify they are HER children too.

Janelle Brown, a fan of the land Kody paid a lot for, recently made the decision that she would live there. She sold her home and bought an RV for Coyote Pass. Janelle shared photos showing Kody enjoying time at the RV with Janelle. Since Janelle switched to this lifestyle, the couple has enjoyed many date nights. However, we previously reported Janelle Brown wasn’t fully married to the idea that she could live on the land. Facebook followers were informed by Brown that she will not be living in an RV in winter. This left many fans baffled. Where exactly would Janelle Brown live if she wasn’t living in the RV during the winter months? Unfortunately, this was a question we don’t have an answer to just yet.

Via his Cameo profile, Kody Brown has dropped a lot of information to confirm he’s mostly residing with Robyn. His videos have also confirmed he spends A LOT of time with Robyn’s children.

Christine has, however, been a bit wild. Sister Wives Season 16 is sure to reveal the truth, according to fans. The truth about Christine Brown’s life.

Christine Brown is living a lie!

A YouTube video uploaded by Backwoods Barbi spilt some juicy tea on Kody Brown’s wife Christine. In the video, Backwoods Barbie took a closer look at Christine’s home in Arizona. The inside photos of the house show that it is a temporary home. These photos show that the home has been staged for sale. It isn’t warm or homey. There’s very little furniture. The exterior of the house, such as the lawn and landscaping, looks very neglected.

All of these clues revealed in the juicy YouTube video suggest Christine Brown isn’t really living in Arizona at all. All of her photos, knick-knacks, and photographs are missing. What about the comforters for her bed? Where are the furniture and extras?

Christine was born just three weeks earlier. She posted a picture of herself returning home. This photo is a pretty strong example of why fans think she’s living a lie. She’s selling the home. Photos of the inside of the home won’t feel like a place that is lived in. Christine Brown appears to be pretending to live and work in Arizona, while Kody is still close by her.

Wait! Where is Christine Brown?

Most of Christine Brown’s children live in Utah. Christine has been on many different trips to be with her kids. Fans love seeing how much time she’s spending with her children. Kody Brown is often criticized for not visiting Christine to see her children. Kody’s absence, however, only supports the theory that Christine is no longer in a happy relationship with him.

Will Sister WivesDid Season 16 shed any light at all on Christine Brown’s current lies? It will be interesting to see what the future holds. Fans still believe they will find the truth.

Are you excited about the future? Sister WivesSeason 16? We want to hear your opinions. Keep checking back to find out the latest news about this TLC family, including their secrets and lies.