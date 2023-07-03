Here are the foods and drinks that you shouldn’t eat or drink on a plane, according to me as a flight attendant

An airline attendant revealed which foods and drinks are not suitable for consumption on planes.

Meals onboard flights are rarely a culinary extravaganza, but there are ways to make your experience better for you.

A crew member with a lot of experience has cautioned against drinking on board.

Whytney is a US-based airline employee. She said, “It comes down to the frequency of cleaning.”

The majority of flight attendants don’t like to drink coffee, tea or tap water.

You can avoid dehydration if you choose to consume only bottled drinking water and not salty snacks.

Whytney was told to tell theHuffington PostIt’s not just the U.S. that’s at fault, it’s other countries who don’t follow the same regulations.

Meanwhile, other crew members suggested staying away from eating steaks and fillets because of how they are prepared.

Delta Air Lines Flight Attendant, who wanted to remain unidentified, said the following: “If it’s important that you know how your steak is prepared, do not eat it.”

There is only a certain amount of food that fits in the ovens.

Meat is usually overcooked and hard to eat when it’s cooked thousands of feet up in the air.

Whytney is not happy for Brits that enjoy drinking a refreshing glass of beer or wine on a plane.

The high altitude of the flight can negatively affect your body, so she advised that passengers not to drink alcohol.

Clare Morrison is a MedExpress medical professional who told HuffPost UK that the barometric air pressure inside a plane’s cabin is much lower than normal.

The lower oxygen level in your blood may make you appear more intoxicated in the air after drinking the same amount alcohol as you would do on the ground.

If you do drink, try to avoid fizzy alcohol such as prosecco, champagne and fizzy mixers, as these can bloat you further.

It is advised that you avoid cheeses because “they aren’t fresh”.

Whytney also adds passengers should avoid salty food such as pasta, soups, and sandwiches that contain meat.

Constipation and headaches can be caused by sodium or over-processed food.

Vanessa Rissetto is a dietitian registered in California. She said, “Due to changes in pressure during flight, certain people may retain water.”

She suggested: “Try electrolyte tablets or coconut water for hydration and whole foods such as veggies, fruit and lean proteins to feel better.”

When travelling as a family, avoid taking anything smelly onto the plane too – flight crew said their biggest annoyances are things like cooked eggs, fish and even broccoli.

One flight attendant said: “When you open the container the broccoli is in, if it’s cooked, oh my god, I want to barf. It’s awful.”

Passengers were previously advised to skip any pasta – as it “doesn’t reheat well” – while bread rolls are so carb heavy that they can make your jet lag much worse.

