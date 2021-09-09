Here are the Few Cringe Interviews of the Celebrities

Celebrity interviews can sometimes be a waste of years of experience, regardless if you’re Holly and Phil (or Ellen DeGeneres).

The One Show viewers were left baffled by the following: “snarky” Jennifer Aniston, a Hollywood star, made an appearance alongside Reece Witherspoon.

Discussing Apple TV’s The Morning Show, presenter Zoe Ball asked Jen whether or not she would enjoy a career in live TV much like her character Alex Levy.

In response, the 52-year-old insisted that she despised the entire format of live TV, along with its early mornings – likening the job to a graveyard shift.

“Watching The One Show and was surprised to see Jen Aniston on it. Even more surprised that she seems to be so snarky. She’s definitely not a morning person,” One viewer shared.

Over the years, there have been far more awkward interviews. Some stars even left. We relive some of the worst.

Ellen confronts Dakota over party’snub.

Ellen DeGeneres, a talk show host, announced earlier this year that her show would end in the next year amid scandals over ‘toxic workplaces’.

Her toe-curling episode featuring Dakota Johnson was shared by social media users, causing some viewers to share some of the most controversial and cringe-worthy moments from her show.

Ellen claimed Ellen had not invited her to Fifty Shades of Grey’s 30th-birthday bash. Ellen responded with firmness.

Ellen asks a snide question about the party, and Dakota politely replies that she didn’t receive an invitation.

Dakota responded to Ellen’s insistence that she wasn’t invited. “Actually, no, that’s not the truth, Ellen, you were invited.

“Last time I was on the show, last year, you gave me a bunch of s*** about not inviting you, but I didn’t even know you wanted to be invited.”

Ellen would not let it go, leading the star to add: “Well, I didn’t even know you liked me.”

“Yes, I do like you. You were aware that I liked you,” said Ellen before a very awkward silence.

Ellen then protested that she was never asked the party, but Dakota told her to ask her producer for the truth.

After being told she was out of town, Ellen suddenly confessed she “didn’t remember that until just now” before then back peddling and thanking Dakota.

Jesse Eisenberg ‘humiliates’ stunned presenter

On the subject of awkward Hollywood promos, this time it was the interviewee who came under fire from fans.

While promoting Now You See Me in 2013, Jesse Eisenberg had a bizarrely tense back and forth with journalist Romina Puga.

The situation seemed frosty right from the start, with the actor mocking her and accusing her that she had written them on the back of the hand.

Later, he claims she’s on “his time” when she tries to push the interview along. She eventually calls him a “jerk”.

Puga later claimed that she felt this way. “humiliated”Eisenberg’s experience gave him a different perspective and he was able to tell the difference. He was puzzled by the backlash about their deaths. “funny” Conversation.

“I remember she was laughing,” He said. “Even after she left, I said to the people in the room, ‘what a relief’. Like, that was the funniest, interesting interview I’d had all day.

“I watched the thing and she had written an editorial [saying]She was upset.

“It was, like, the exact opposite of what my experience was, and I didn’t know the appropriate way to handle something that’s completely mischaracterised.

He concluded: “Everyone that’s seen it tells me they thought it was a funny thing. Listen, I would never wanna upset somebody, and if I did upset her, obviously I would have acknowledged that.”

Fern Britton’s Twitter outburst, and the Twitter war with Phil

Fern Britton and Phillip Schofield started a Twitter battle after she criticized her Bafta snub.

The drama started with a very intense interview on This Morning. It was stopped after Fern accidentally cut off her video link from Scotland.

Ferne was upset that she wasn’t invited to the special awards ceremony attended by the entire This Morning gang to mark their 30th birthday.

Phil claimed that his ex-This Morning host had suffered from memory loss, but Fern said she was not invited because of the Twitter row.

Later, Fern’s agents Troika Talent amazingly apologized for “assuming”Bafta informed her that she was unable to attend the event and sent an invitation.

Fern spoke on the show and said: “Congrats on the BAFTA.

“This was truly amazing. I would love to have been there, but I did not receive an invitation.”

Panicking Phil tried to rectify the situation by claiming that she was performing on stage in Scotland at the time.

Fern replied: “I was not available Monday night.”

There were a few awkward glances between Holly and Phil while Fern continued to chat.

Fuming Cara asked why she’s in a ‘mood’

Cara Delevingne certainly wasn’t happy as she was told she was in “A mood” and advised to “Take a break” by anchors on the US show Good Day Sacramento.

The actress and model appeared via video link to discuss her role in Paper Towns with Marianne McClary, Ken Rudulph and Mark S Allen.

Things got off to a bad beginning when she was called. “Carla” accidental, and then asked her patronizingly if she had ever read the book the film was inspired by.

“Uh, no I never read the book or the script. I kind of winged it,” She laughed, then claimed that John Green was her favourite novelist.

Cara was puzzled when asked if it was better to concentrate when her schedule was packed. She replied: “No. I don’t know where that comes from.”

Everyone at home found it difficult to see Margo because of her cold tone.

The anchors asked Cara if she could relate to her character. “Do you have anything in common with her [Margo]?”

To which she scoffed: “No, I actually hate her.”

Things got worse when Cara was called out by one of the anchors for her attitude. She insisted that she appeared to be a jerk. “more excited”In other interviews

“Perhaps it’s just us,” They agreed to this, and Cara followed up. “Yeah, yeah, I think it’s just you.”

When one of the anchors suggested that she might want to get a nap and pick up an energy drink, Cara could be seen muttering: “Too far,” before yanking her microphone off and walking offset.

Avril tunes out on Popworld

Channel 4’s Popworld always had an anarchic streak to it, with hosts like Simon Amstell and his successor, Alex Zane, constantly taking the mickey out of unsuspecting guests.

When they weren’t on board with playing along, however, it could make for painful watching – as was the case with pop singer Avril Lavigne.

When Zane asked her how she had translated Girlfriend’s song into languages like Mandarin and French, it was clear that the tone was set for her new single, Girlfriend.

“You didn’t do it in Latin, then?”He said it sarcastically.

Then he asked Avril if she had ever tried perfume and what it smelled like. Poor Avril looks confused by the question, shyly shrugging. “I don’t know, I haven’t thought about it.”

Zane does not seem to be listening to her, and he continues to ramble on about his favourite flowers and sunflower oil. She looks like she wants to be swallowed up by the ground.

The topic then shifts to how she was proposed to in Venice. But Zane then informs her that he has smelled the city like eggs.

She stops looking at him for the rest of the interview. This interview is quite squirm-inducing.

Paris Hilton baffled asked, “has your moment passed?”

Paris Hilton was one of the first big reality TV stars.

She finally lost her cool in 2011 when ABC News’s Dan Harris repeatedly asked her about being past her prime and living in the shadow of former friend Kim Kardashian.

Harris raised concerns about the low ratings of her Oxygen reality series, The World According to Paris. Harris asked Harris if Harris was joking. “Moments had passed”.

Answer the questions. “no” She finally turned her back to her publicist, and she walked away after several attempts.

“After a long, heated conversation with Hilton and her publicist,” Harris tells Paris to the camera that Paris will politely answer all questions.

She is now worth $300 million and her perfume lines have more than $1billion.

Robert Downey Jr calls Channel 4 host a ‘parasite’

Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr branded Channel 4’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy a “syphilitic parasite” After they clashed in a bitter interview.

After Guru-Murthy asked him questions about his past drug and alcohol problems, the actor walked out of the theatre to promote his movie Avengers: Age of Ultron.

He tried to also ask him about his relationship with Robert Downey Senior, his father in the film.

Downey Jr. told Howard Stern, an American shock jock, that Downey Jr. had said it later: “I’m one of those guys who, I’m always assuming the social decorum is in play, and that we’re promoting a superhero movie – a lot of kids are going to see it, and it has nothing to do with your creepy dark agenda.”

He pretended to be Guru Murthy, and he said: “You are a bottom-feeding muckraker.”

Stern was told by him: “What I have to do in the future is say, ‘That is more than likely a syphilitic parasite and I need to distance myself from this clown’.

“Otherwise I’m probably gonna put hands on this somebody and then there’s a real story. I just wish I’d left sooner.”

Downey Jnr was furious when the newsreader asked him questions about an interview he had done years ago in the US. He said that it was impossible for him to be released from prison while still being a liberal.

The actor responded: “Are we promoting a movie?”

Guru-Murthy also inquired about his personal life and whether he had ever used drugs before the star walked off.



Tom Cruise jumps all over Oprah declaring his love.

In 2005, Tom Cruise made a famous declaration of his love for Katie Holmes during Oprah Winfrey’s chat show. It was a moment that will live in the history books.

Katie was mentioned by Oprah twice more. Tom grabbed Katie’s hand and smiled big.

He got up and excitedly raised his fists, then dropped to his knees on the ground and tap the floor.

“That’s how I feel about it, “He stated.

“I’m in love,” Before he could stop laughing, he continued to add.

Oprah informed him that he’d never behaved this way before. He jumped up onto the couch like a puppy.

Tom went backstage and grabbed his girlfriend, but she was not encouraging. He then brought her on the stage.

Tom later stated that he regretted his outburst during the show’s backlash.

He once said to The Mirror: “Going through that stuff is not pleasant and I think it hit an extreme, but Kate’s a very sure and confident and strong woman.

“Learn from it and move on. I am blessed because I have a happy and healthy family. My children are my best friends and I know how I feel about Kate. It brought us closer together.”