Here are Some Very Special Cameos You Might Have Missed From Hit ABC Spinoff ‘The Conners’

The Conners are back for season four! ABC’s popular Roseanne spinoff’s season 4 premiere featured real-life fans and entertaining storylines. The fourth season premiere episode titled Trucking Live in Front of a Fully Vaccinated Studio Audience truly incorporated life in the COVID-19 world.

Mark (Ames McNamara) got to work on a school project that required him to connect with his family. Fans were “cast” acting as those relatives. Mark sought information from relatives to determine how genetics could influence decision-making.

To be eligible for the show, fans from across the U.S. entered a sweepstake. One of the gags was that nobody knew who won until their phones rang. The cast and crew didn’t know what to say live on air. It was a memorable episode, thanks to the fan appearances.

It was also essential to explore the new relationships of the characters. Darlene Gilbert revealed to Jay R. Ferguson she invited Jeff (Brian Austin Green) from the United States to Hawaii. Louise (Katey Sagal) told Dan (Goodman) she preferred “a big, fancy wedding.” Darlene sought the assistance of a psychic who declined her reading because of Darlene’s lack of spirituality. She tried to change her atheistic beliefs through prayer and research.

Darlene and Mark would have similar stories, and it turned out. Mark found that his family wasn’t so bad from all over the country. Darlene’s failed attempt at religion showed her that “genes set you off in a direction, but you can change that direction.”

The Conners airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC. The show is a continuation of the Roseanne reboot. It was created amid the cancellation of Roseanne in May 2018.