Here are some things you should know before stopping your antidepressants

Antidepressants can take weeks before they begin to work, and it is strongly advised to speak to your doctor before deciding to stop (per ​​Medical News Today). Because antidepressants affect the chemicals in the brain it is possible to stop abruptly. This could be dangerous and difficult. Different symptoms may occur as the body adapts to the chemical changes.

Even if you stop taking medication suddenly, it may take some time for the medication to completely disappear. According to Harvard Medical SchoolIt takes between 4.4 and 25 Days for serotonin to become 99% out of the blood. Selotionin and norepinephrine can take 1 to 2.5 days, and dopamine or norepinephrine may take about 4.4 days. These withdrawal symptoms can occur even after the fact. WebMD).

The symptoms of stopping antidepressants may include mood changes and depression. They can also be confused for a relapse. Harvard Medical School. A relapse is when symptoms persist and get worse after you stop taking medication for a month.

Discuss these symptoms with your healthcare professional in order to determine if withdrawal is causing them and provide appropriate treatment. It is possible to stop antidepressants without any difficulty.