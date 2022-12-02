Here are five packing mistakes that I know of, after having travelled thousands upon thousands of miles.

Packing for holiday trips can be stressful. But one expert shares his top tips to avoid these mistakes.

Travel expert Mariel Galán has been exploring the world for 15 years, travelling thousands of miles, and shared her packing mistakes in Spanish newspaper El Pais.

Do not be chaotic

Make a list with all the things you will need to pack for your trip before you start packing. This way, you don’t forget anything.

You can organize your holiday gifts into different categories, such as clothing, footwear, cosmetics, and miscellaneous, and then make a list.

Use packing cubes and vacuum bags to organize your items. This will help keep your bag tidy.

Choose the best luggage

Nothing is worse than trying desperately to drag a suitcase on a cobbled road.

You can save yourself time, blood, sweat, and tears by choosing the right luggage.

Galán said: “If I am going to make more than one transfer or deal with winding roads, I choose a backpack; the ideal capacity is 50 litres.”

A semi-rigid, cabin-sized trolley suitcase is sufficient for short travels, but a rigid suitcase can be used to protect valuables during longer trips.

The wrong clothing

Do not pack unnecessary clothes. You might get stuck in heavy rain in just your shorts and flip-flops.

You should choose the right clothing based on the climate, destination and planned activities.

Galán suggests packing clothes in neutral colours that will combine well with everything.

Make sure you have the essentials like a pair or leggings, and a waterproof jacket.

Avoid overpacking

Many holidaymakers take too much with them, such as the entire kitchen and sink.

For trips longer than seven days, Galán packs the following: three t-shirts, two shirts, two pairs of jeans, a dressier pair of trousers, two pairs of shoes, four pairs of socks and enough underwear for the week as well as a light waterproof jacket and a bathing suit.

Do not pack pieces that look the same. Prioritise items that have a dual purpose, such as adapters that combine multi-pins with USB slots.

Your suitcase is full

Don’t stuff your luggage with everything. Instead, pack heavier items such as jackets, coats, and walking shoes. This was her advice.

It is a good idea to bring a small item like headphones or a camera along on the plane. This will help you save luggage space as well as your allowance for weight.

Experts also recommend rolling clothes to save space because clothes stack much easier when rolled, and if rolled tightly, creases are also avoidable.

Everyday essentials, such as sun cream, toothpaste and shampoo, will be available at your destination, so don’t fret about cramming these into your bag.

Other travel experts also shared their top tips – Ally McKenna She shared her brilliant packing hack By removing the filling from her neck pillow, she made more room and then filled the space with extra clothes.