Here are 5 suncream mistakes I made as a pharmacist that can be deadly, including using expired products.

PROTECTING yourself from the sun isn’t as simple as slathering on one lot of sunscreen and then thinking you’re all set for a day catching rays.

In fact, you’re never fully safe from the sun’s harmful UVA and UVB rays, which can cause skin damage, contributing to wrinkles and of course, melanoma skin cancer.

It is estimated that nine out of 10 cases of melanoma can be prevented by protecting your skin from the sun.

Scott McDougall is a pharmacist, registered manager and online pharmacy. Independent Pharmacy, says: “Everyone should take sun care seriously to avoid permanent damage to our bodies.

“Some people, including the young, elderly, and chronically ill, will be especially vulnerable during this time of year.

“As you embrace the season, pay close attention to yourself and those around you.”

Scott talks about the five main reasons why we are wrong when it is time to use sunblock.

What are your guilty crimes?

1. You can use expired sunscreen

Do not dig up old sunscreen bottles from the past.

“Check the bottle! Most products have a limited shelf life and store bought sunscreen typically lasts just six to 12 months.”

2. Choose a sunscreen with a low sun protection factor

Avoid products that have low SPF unless you like to be frazzled.

“Your body absorbs vitamin D from the sun even through sunscreen, so choose factor 50 where possible, and at least SPF30.”

3. Don’t apply enough sunscreen

Yes, it can get a bit pricey, but trying to make one bottle of sunblock last by applying it sparingly, really isn’t worth the cost to your health.

“Don’t be stingy, apply liberally and reapply throughout the day – generally every two hours and immediately after a swim.”

And that’s even if your sunblock says it’s waterproof.

4. It’s too late for sunscreen

Early birders end up with less crispy skin than those that apply white powder to already burned skin.

“Apply before leaving, not as you burn.”

5. Thinking you’re fully protected

Sadly, “100% sun protection is a myth, protect yourself with cover, cream and consistency.”

You should also avoid tanning during high UV-ray times, such as 11am-3pm.

There’s even more you can do to protect yourself outdoors in all this sunny weather. Scott recommends:

Between 11am and 3pm, you can scoot into the shade.

“This is when the sun is at the highest point with heat building past noon,” says Scott.

“If outside, find reliable patches of shade such as under an umbrella or a large tree.”

Wearing SPF30 – even when you’re tucked away in the shade

“UV rays bounce off most surfaces, including sand and grass,” says Scott.

“Preferably use factor 50 but SPF30 at the very least.

“Reapply if you’ve been in the water, even water-resistant sunscreen can wash off.”

Wear clothing with high SPF for additional protection

“Keep a t-shirt on as much as possible, but note a dry dark t-shirt may offer better protection than a light wet one,” says Scott.

Paying particular attention to your moles and freckles: “Monitor changes in your skin, moles and freckles,” says Scott.

“Patches of skin that change colour should be reported to your doctor.

“Skin cancer is far easier to treat when found early.”

Do not rely on your SPF makeup or moisturizer to protect you skin

“You should apply factor 50 or above directly to your skin first, then apply your make-up routine afterwards,” says Scott.