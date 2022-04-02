Here are 5 body odours that concern me as a pharmacist

Is there a strange smell in your body? What is your everyday life like? Don’t worry.

Anyone who smells fish or cheese should be concerned. Even if they don’t come from the kitchen, be aware.

1 There are many types of bodily odors. An expert has identified the most disturbing. Credit: Getty – Contributor

Giulia Guerrini, a lead pharmacist from Digital Pharmacy Medino tells Central Recorder: “When you notice a strange smell from your body, one of the worst things you can do is hope that it goes away with time.

You owe it (and your family) to identify the cause as quickly as possible and get the proper treatment.”

It can be embarrassing dealing with personal body hygiene problems, but don’t let that stop you from being the best you.

Giulia discusses the five body smells that you need to pay attention to – and how they can impact your health.

1. Smegma

What is it? A thick, creamy, white substance with a lot of cheese? Nope, it’s not a dreamy fettuccine alfredo from the finest restaurant in Milan. It’s smegma and it smells as bad as it sounds.

“It’s the result of an uncircumcised male not washing the area underneath his foreskin well enough,”Giulia.

“Smegma is the sum total of shed skin cells, skin oils and moisture building up around a person’s genitals. It can also affect females around the clitoris and between the folds the vulva.

“Males and females should wash their genitals at least once per day with warm water.”

When it comes to women, Giulia adds: “Soap is not strictly mandatory, but if you choose to use it then use a gentle, intimate area approved wash.

“To avoid irritation which can throw off your pH balanceIt can cause yeast infections. Wash only the vagina (the outer part of the vulva), and not the interior.

“If you notice a cheesy, thick, white substance and a strange smell from your genitals, you might want to up your hygiene game or visit your GP if it leads to other symptoms like redness and swelling.”

2. Fishy discharge

Your vagina might smell fishy if it is.

“Bacterial vaginosis (BV) is an inflammation caused by an overgrowth of bacteria found in the vagina,”Giulia explains.

“Discharge, generally speaking, becomes a grey-ish white colour and has a watery consistency and fishy smell.”

Giulia recommends Canesflor probiotics as a way to manage or even avoid these symptoms. “prevent BV by working to restore the natural environment in the vagina”. Meanwhile, products like Canesbalance vaginal gel can help clear out an infection, Giulia adds.

“BV can be caused by a multitude of triggers, including but not limited to your period, having sex with a new partner and using perfumed wash products.”

3. Pleasant feet

If you ever wondered what heaven looks like for bacteria, well, it’s your feet.

“Our feet are always covered by two layers, our socks and shoes, any sweat that we produced is trapped,”Giulia.

“There are 250,000 sweat glands in our feet, which are higher glands per square inch ratio than anywhere else on the body. The more bacteria can eat from skin cells, the more it spreads.

“Try to avoid synthetic socks and plastic shoes. They don’t give your feet any room to breathe, and bacteria will feast on your feet.

4. Body odour

Body odour (BO) isn’t just the result of bad hygiene.

“While a lack of hygiene and excess sweating are most closely associated with BO, changes to your diet, environment, hormones and medication can also trigger it,”Giulia speaks to Central Recorder

“It can be particularly common during puberty too. Your sweat contains protein molecules that bacteria breaks down, which is what causes body odour.

“This reaction can occur top to bottom, from behind your ears to your feet to your armpits to your anus.”

Giulia advises: “Keep an eye (or nose) out for drastic changes to your sweating, such as experiencing cold sweats, sweating at irregular times or sweating at night.”

According to the NHS, night sweats can be caused by pre-menopause/menopause signs, certain medications (steroids and painkillers, antidepressants, anxiety), and other factors.

If you have any concerns, consult your GP.

5. Nipple leakage

The level of worry you have about nipple drainage will depend on your gender.

Giulia warns: “If you’re a male and experience nipple discharge, you should contact your GP immediately as nipple discharge of any kind is not normal in men.

“It can be slightly less alarming in women, but worth knowing the signs to look out for.

“One of the most telling signs of a bigger issue is the smell as it’s not pleasant.”

Giulia also adds: “Your breast shouldn’t leak while you’re not breastfeeding, especially if it happens while no pressure is being applied.”

According to the NHS, nipple drainage is usually nothing to be concerned about. However, it is a good idea to seek professional help if you have any questions.

Permanent discharge becomes a reality

Only one nipple releases fluid

It smells bad or has blood.

It leaking or you are not breastfeeding

Your over 50

You may experience other symptoms, such as swelling, redness, pain, redness, or lumps.

You are a man

There’s a chance it could be Cancer.

Talk to your GP if there is a persistent problem with your personal hygiene.

Giulia also adds: “You can always speak to any of Medino’s fully trained pharmacists for advice, guidance or suggestions on products that can help.”