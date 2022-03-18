Sleep is vital for your health. However, most Brits don’t get enough sleep.

Experts have revealed how to ruin your sleep by changing the way you wake up in the morning.

1 Experts agree that your morning habits can affect how you sleep at nights. Credit: Alamy

Only one in ten adults are getting a good night’s sleep every night, according to new survey results.

Motion NutritionThe producer of the capsules for sleep aids is. UnplugWe quizzed 2000 adults in the UK and found that 17% of them never feel rested and half report feeling sleepy.

Seven in ten people feel tired and less energetic due to poor quality sleep.

Phoebe Liebling, a Harley Street functional nutritionist, has revealed to Central Recorder how you can get a better night’s sleep by honing your morning routine.

1. Sitting straight at your computer

Phoebe stated that the best thing to do in the morning to improve your sleep is to get up in the daylight before you look at your phone or computer.

She told Central Recorder: “Our sleep and wake cycle – our circadian rhythm – is dictated by the production of the hormones cortisol in the morning and melatonin at night.

“So if you’re wanting your body to produce really good quality melatonin at night to go to sleep, you need to make sure that your cortisol peaks in the morning – which is triggered really effectively by outdoor daylight.

“Natural daylight, even on days it’s grey and cloudy, hits about 10,000 lux.

“Whereas if you walk into an operating theatre in a hospital, which is probably probably the brightest electronic light you’re gonna get, that’s about 1,000 lux.

“If you just go and sit in front of a computer, you probably get like 20 to 30 lux.

“That can leave you feeling groggy for the rest of the day and then come evening, we produce a measly melatonin spike, and we just don’t go to sleep properly.”

Phoebe said that this is the reason people feel energetic in the evening making it more difficult to fall asleep.

She stated: “They start sitting and watching TV, which is quite stimulating. And that then boosts their stress levels [cortisol] which they haven’t done during the day. And it kind of feeds this negative cycle.”

2. Missing protein at breakfast

Phoebe explained that getting a good nights sleep depends on keeping your blood sugar levels stable throughout the day.

She said this is “pretty much dictated by the first thing that you put in your mouth in the morning and then compounded over the course of the day”.

“The worst breakfast in the world for most people is porridge because it’s just pure carbohydrate and your blood sugar will hate it,”Phoebe was warned.

Instead, she suggests slow-releasing carbohydrates with 20 to 30g of protein (e.g. eggs, smoked salmon, or edamame).

She suggested consuming a good amount of protein (such as nuts or yoghurt) before snacking on sugary foods like fruit.

Phoebe explained the importance of keeping blood sugar levels stable, saying: “If you eat something and sugar goes into your bloodstream, you get a spike and then your body will respond to that with insulin.

“It shuffles into storage, or, if your blood sugar goes too low, then you release glycogen from your liver, which brings it up again.”

Phoebe stated that if insulin levels are too high at night, it can lead to sleep disturbances.

“You should always have regular energy in your body, including when you sleep, because your body is still working,”She said.

“But if you have high insulin in the evening, you will store most of this and won’t have enough capacity within your circulating sugars to keep you asleep.

“Your body wakes you up because it thinks ‘we need energy’. That causes glycogen release from your liver so that you’ve got more circulating sugar again.”

She explained that this can make people wake up at night, particularly at 2am and 3am.

3. Doing cardio

Many gym-goers choose cardio or high intensity classes.

Phoebe however said that this can make it worse for sleep, especially for women.

She said: “A lot of people assume that they should really go and do intense cardio exercise [in the morning]This works well for men, but is terrible for women.

“It makes them hold onto fat, but it also makes them sleep badly later in the day because they’ve stressed their body out hugely.

“For somebody not sleeping well, I actually tell them to stop doing cardio exercise.

“You’re not going to feel awake in the morning, you’re low energy.

“The worst thing that you can do is to go and perform at your absolute optimum.”

Phoebe suggests instead that you take a 20-30-minute brisk walk to increase your heart rate and do some weight training if possible.

“You could just do squats or some very gentle arm exercises with some cans or bottles of water at home, or for someone who goes to the gym, a Pilates class.

“What you’ve done is you’ve told your body to be awake and start using energy in its proper way, which makes you feel more energetic.

“You sleep better that night, because your body started working effectively from first thing in the morning.”

Automated coffee making

Phoebe stated that people who have a bad sleeping routine are more likely to experience insomnia. “the first thing they’ll do is go and make coffee”- and possibly many more.

She said that this triggers a stress response because coffee is a stimulant.

This can be a great way to get up but it can also disrupt your natural sleep-wake hormones.

Phoebe said: “You’ve got to train yourself [to wean off coffee].

“It doesn’t feel great to start off with, but give it a week.

“Have coffee 15 minutes later each day, and then by the end of the week, you’ll realise it’s midday and you haven’t had coffee and actually feel alright.”