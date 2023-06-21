Here are 33 superfoods that I recommend as a dermatologist. They can even be better than Botox.

According to an expert dermatologist, making small changes in our diet can have the same benefits as Botox.

According to Dr Thivi Marrithappu, eating a wide variety of superfoods can reduce wrinkles and boost moisture. It also gives you an youthful glow.

1 Dr Thivi’s motto: “berries over Botox” Credit: Instagram/@drthivimaru

You can find most of these favourites at the local supermarket.

She said The Times“Skincare requires an inner job.”

“People don’t realise that so many products don’t actually get to those deeper layers.”

The motto of Dr Maruthappu is “berries before Botox”. He said that what we consume has an impact on each layer of our skin.

It’s obvious if you aren’t properly fed.

This dermatologist/nutritionist, who is 42 years old, shares her favorite skin-boosting hacks and snacks for an even, radiant complexion.

Face your fat

As Dr Maruthappu explained, if you don’t get enough nutrition, your epidermis (top layer) will become flaky and irritated. Your dermis or middle layer will age quicker as it will lose elasticity.

Expert, who graduated from the University of Oxford in medicine, said that collagen and hyaluronic acids play an important role, but to make them, the body requires carbs, protein, vitamin C, D and E, as well as zinc, iron and selenium.

It is important to note that fats are essential.

Fat is found in the “natural filler” of subcutaneous tissues, the tissue beneath the skin.

Monounsaturated fats are found in avocado, extra virgin olive, and nuts. Omega-3s can be found in oily fish, such as salmon, and seeds.

You can also try algae Omega-3 supplements if you don’t eat meat.

Dr Maruthappu says that this will significantly improve the skin.

Collagen is a must-have for everyone

Another great addition to your diet is collagen – a protein responsible for healthy joints and skin elasticity.

Some people spend hundreds of pounds per year on creams that contain the “magic ingredient”, but there’s no need to go overboard.

You can achieve a good amount of type 1 collagen by taking oral supplements that contain dipeptides and type 1.

You can take these pills for three full months along with an iron and vitamin C rich diet.

Dr Maruthappu says that both are necessary for the production of collagen and can be found easily in oranges, tomatoes, beef, and beans.

She added that vitamin A is important for boosting cell renewal. It can be found in foods such as liver, salmon, mackerel and butter.

Find the problem

Instead of running to the nearest clinic if you suffer from acne, Dr Maruthappu suggests increasing your consumption of seeds, nuts, poultry, seafood and spices that reduce inflammation, such as turmeric.

If you are switching from full fat to semi-skimmed or skimmed milk because they may be more of a trigger for your condition, it is worth going back to that.

Try non-dairy options like almond milk or oats, but stay away from organics as they’re not fortified. You’ll lose out on calcium and B12 along with iodine.

Glow Up

For healthy skin as you age, Dr Maruthappu, who works in the NHS, has a practice at the Cleveland Clinic and conducts research on nutrition and skin at King’s College London, suggests green tea, walnuts, salmon and blackberries.

Add some lean protein, whole grains, and leafy greens to your diet for a little extra glow.

Author of SkinFood: A 4-Step Guide to Happy, Healthy Skin also points out that drinking more than 8 alcoholic drinks per week can accelerate the ageing process in your face.

Histamine in red wine and beer can cause lines and puffiness around the eyes as well as visible blood vessels. Instead, opt for vodka, gin or tequila.

You can find the complete list of Dr Maruthappu’s favourite foods here: