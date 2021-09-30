Her Father Jamie Spears Is Removed

Earlier this summer, Britney Spears asked the court to remove her dad from her conservatorship.

The judge granted this request during Wednesday’s hearing.

John Zabel has replaced Jamie Spears as Jamie Spears’ temporary suspension.

Britney sings’ request to have her father removed immediately from her conservatorship has been granted by Judge Brenda Penny.

Insider attended a hearing on Wednesday where Judge Penny ruled on Britney Spears’ request for her father to be removed from her conservatorship. The petition was filed by Mathew Rosengart earlier in summer.

Jamie has been removed as conservator of his daughter’s financial estate. John Zabel (a California-based consultant) will temporarily assume that position. Jodi Montgomery, a woman by the name of Jodi Montgomery, will continue to be Britney’s conservator.

Outside the hearing room at the Los Angeles courthouse, Rosengart told reporters he had “left it all out on the field” during the first hour and a half of legal proceedings.





Mathew Rosengart, Britney’s lawyer, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse after a hearing regarding the singer’s conservatorship. This was Wednesday, July 14, 2021.



AP Photo/Chris Pizzello







Last August, Jamie filed a statement to the court, saying he would agree to step down as his daughter’s estate’s conservator, but denied Rosengart’s plea for his immediate suspension. Jamie instead stated that he wanted to be part of a transition process.

As the weeks passed, Rosengart filed new court documents, saying Jamie was trying to “barter” $2 million in exchange for leaving the conservatorship.

Jamie Spears submitted a petition to the court on September 7, stating that the conservatorship of his daughter should end.

Rosengart responded to that filing by saying that the dissolution of the conservatorship would be a “massive” legal victory for Spears, but that “it appears that Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice.”

The lawyer added that he and Spears welcomed the proposition to end the conservatorship, but reiterated that the priority was removing Jamie Spears from his daughter’s day-to-day life as soon as possible.

Rosengart informed the court on Wednesday that Spears’ conservatorship should be terminated. This will require a separate court hearing.

This is breaking news. Keep checking back for more updates.